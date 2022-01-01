Future plans

01 January 2022 14:37 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I have completed my Master’s in Cultural Studies and am in a full-time research and communications job for the last year. With my growing interest in the area of environment and its influence on development politics, I wish to do a one-year Master’s programme abroad before pursuing a career in Civil Services through UPSC. Is this unrealistic? - Philo Magdalen

Dear Philo,

You will need to start shortlisting courses, schools and universities and find out what it will cost and whether scholarships and credit points are possible? Please begin the process. No learning and knowledge is ever wasted.

I have completed my graduation and am preparing for the competitive exams. My problem is when practising writing answers, I tend to write longer ones. How can I write a short answer, brush up on my handwriting and avoid grammatical mistakes? - Vardhan Jain

Dear Vardhan,

Try to use keywords, main points, acronyms, and mind-maps to express and highlight the significant features. Also, time yourself if these are long exams where you need to complete a minimum number of questions to pass and qualify. Yes, the presentation does matter; so work on that more than the handwriting.

I am a 26-year-old BE EEE graduate. I identified my passion for veterinary sciences rather late. Is it possible for me to study now in India? Am I eligible to write NEET for the above course? – Arjhun

Dear Arjhun,

There is no upper age limit restriction (as yet) to take the NEET, so you are eligible to apply. Prep hard and make it happen! However, be aware that your finances need to be taken care of since you will be back at vet school for at least 5.5 years. How will that impact your life in other ways?

I have passed Class 12 (CBSE) board exams with a score of 92% and cracked JEE with a score of 99.58 percentile. But I was forced to drop out to support my family. But I still want to become a scientist. Is there any way to do so? – Shivansh

Dear Shivansh,

I am sorry for what you have undergone. Do not drop your academic plans. What are you doing now? Do you have any valid admissions for the upcoming academic year? There are many ways to find financial support: corporates. NGOs, philanthropists, charities and others who can be approached. Speak to a trusted adult who can help you with this. Start working towards your dream by getting into the college of your choice.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’