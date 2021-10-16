Future options

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a 23-year-old postgraduate in Hindi. My ambition is to work in Hindi-related jobs abroad. Could you suggest a course or how to look for such jobs? Safna Junaid

Dear Safna,

Speak with employment agents and recruiters and check your options for jobs even before you plan relocating. Hindi-medium education is not used in many countries. You might want to first shortlist the country, assess employment opportunities and then apply for teaching — spoken and written/ tutoring/ translation work and jobs for the Indian diaspora or even explore work as an interpreter.

I’m a Class 12 Science stream student. I want to be a fighter pilot in the Air Force. Which course would be best? Gopika Nair

Dear Gopika,

The IAF Women Pilot Exams eligibility criteria is graduation with Physics and Maths at 10 + 2 level. Ensure that you have a minimum of 60% marks in both Maths and Physics. The best option is BE/B.Tech (four years) from a recognised university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. You need to take the AFCAT after graduation. There is also a NCC special entry. Read more about it at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/CareerAsPerBranches.html

I completed my PG in Clinical Psychology in 2020 and currently preparing for NET. What are the job options other than research? Amarjeet Shukla

Dear Amarjeet,

You could become a counselling or a clinical psychologist. Or specialise in child and education psychology (with special needs or remediation) or explore social work and/or the corporate route as a HR professional. Identify what brings you most.

I am in my final year of B.A. History from MJPRU University. I want to be a teacher in an inter-college. Should I do an M.A. or a B.Ed? And if want to teach in a college, should I do a Ph.D.? Kumar

Dear Kumar,

B.Ed is a mandate for teaching up to class 12. The minimum education required to work at a college is a Master’s plus the mandatory UGC NET exam. You could also then do your M.Ed. So see how your path paves out.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus. thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.