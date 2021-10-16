Off the edge Education

Future options

I am a 23-year-old postgraduate in Hindi. My ambition is to work in Hindi-related jobs abroad. Could you suggest a course or how to look for such jobs? Safna Junaid

Dear Safna,

Speak with employment agents and recruiters and check your options for jobs even before you plan relocating. Hindi-medium education is not used in many countries. You might want to first shortlist the country, assess employment opportunities and then apply for teaching — spoken and written/ tutoring/ translation work and jobs for the Indian diaspora or even explore work as an interpreter.

I’m a Class 12 Science stream student. I want to be a fighter pilot in the Air Force. Which course would be best? Gopika Nair

Dear Gopika,

The IAF Women Pilot Exams eligibility criteria is graduation with Physics and Maths at 10 + 2 level. Ensure that you have a minimum of 60% marks in both Maths and Physics. The best option is BE/B.Tech (four years) from a recognised university with minimum 60% marks or equivalent. You need to take the AFCAT after graduation. There is also a NCC special entry. Read more about it at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/CareerAsPerBranches.html

I completed my PG in Clinical Psychology in 2020 and currently preparing for NET. What are the job options other than research? Amarjeet Shukla

Dear Amarjeet,

You could become a counselling or a clinical psychologist. Or specialise in child and education psychology (with special needs or remediation) or explore social work and/or the corporate route as a HR professional. Identify what brings you most.

I am in my final year of B.A. History from MJPRU University. I want to be a teacher in an inter-college. Should I do an M.A. or a B.Ed? And if want to teach in a college, should I do a Ph.D.? Kumar

Dear Kumar,

B.Ed is a mandate for teaching up to class 12. The minimum education required to work at a college is a Master’s plus the mandatory UGC NET exam. You could also then do your M.Ed. So see how your path paves out.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus. thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
careers
The Hindu Education Plus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 2:28:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/future-options/article37018466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY