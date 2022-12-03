December 03, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

On November 16 and 17, the fifth edition of the enlightED took place in Spain with panellists talking about the future of education in the digital age. The conference, organised by Fundación Telefónica, IE University, and South Summit and supported by la Caixa Foundation, returned to a physical format after two years of the pandemic. Begun in 2018, the event brings together experts in education, technology and innovation to reflect on the challenges in the field of learning.

This year, the three main themes were digital skills of today and tomorrow; disruptive classrooms; and advancing equity and inclusion through innovation. Speakers included names such as renowned psychologist Susan David; Bisila Bokoko, founder of African Literacy Project; Ousman Umar, founder of Nasco Feeding Minds; Dr. Alok Kanojia, co-founder of Healthy Gamer; and Kenneth Cukier, an authority on emerging technology.

Highlights

After the opening led by Carmen Morenés, CEO of Fundación Telefónica; Santiago Iñiguez, President of IE University; Liz Fleming, Director of Ecosystems at South Summit; and Xavier Bertolín, Corporate Director of Education and Marketing at la Caixa Foundation, the first session had Ikhlaq Sidhu, Dean of IE School of Science & Technology; and Kenneth Cukier, best-selling author speaking about the Future of Edtech. While Ousman Omar and Magdalena Brier, CEO of ProFuturo spoke about the need to bring digitisation to underdeveloped communities and end inequalities by empowering younger generations, Bisila Bokoko, the founder and CEO of BBES, and Liz Fleming, Director of Ecosystems at South Summit, reflected upon how social entrepreneurship can promote inclusion and the need to identify new areas for development within a start-up ecosystem.

enlightED 2022 also featured Desafio, a 24-hour immersive experience at the headquarters of 42 Madrid, which offered insights into its disruptive teaching methodology and the possibilities it offers to make students industry ready. Since there are no physical classrooms or books, the students work with their peers and draw insights from each other’s experiences.

On the second day, psychiatrist and founder of Healthy Gamer Dr. Alok Kanojia spoke about the impact of technology on mental health in a conversation with María Zabala, journalist, writer and communication consultant specialising in technology and digital society. In a session on Digital Skills for Today and Tomorrow led by Luis Miguel Olivas, director of the Employability and Educational Innovation Area of Fundación Telefónica and featuring María Lillstrom, project manager of Astrazeneca, Joao Amaral, director of Development of Sonae and Marco Dondei, an expert in the future of work, the panelists touched upon the relevance of technology and its impact on education and the future of work.

In another session about Evidence-based Education: Keys to Reducing Educational Inequity, Marta Ferrero, Vice-Dean in Research and Teaching Transfer at the Faculty of Teacher Training and Education at UAM; and Kim Bohling, head of Evaluation at the Education Endowment Foundation, spoke about the need to evaluate and understand different aspects of learning such as class size, socio-economic status, and countries of birth, and the combined need for critical thinking and openness to learn newer things.

Spain’s Minister of Education and Training Pilar Alegría participated in the closing ceremony along with José María Álvarez Pallete, Chairman of Telefónica; Diego del Alcázar, CEO of IE University; Liz Fleming, Director of Ecosystems at South Summit; and Xavier Bertolín, Corporate Director of Education and Marketing at la Caixa Foundation. “When such disruptive changes occur in short periods of time, there is a risk of inequality. There is no more powerful tool than education and training to ensure social inclusion, reduce inequalities and boost countries’ competitiveness,” concluded Álvarez Pallete.

The reporter was at the conference on the invitation of IE University, Spain.