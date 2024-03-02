From ambition to achievement

I am in Class 11 (English, Legal Studies, Political Science, History and Economics). I am preparing for CLAT but not sure about pursuing Law. What are my other options? Purvi

Dear Purvi,

You could consider a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science, History, or Economics to explore careers in academia, research, public policy, or international relations. Journalism and Mass Communication, Public Administration and Governance, International Relations and Diplomacy, Economics and Development Studies, Business Studies or Management, Social Work or Psychology, Environmental Studies or Sustainable Development, Public Relations or Advertising are other options. For Public Relations and careers in marketing, branding, and corporate communications you will need strong communication skills. Before you sign up for a course, consider your core interests, strengths, and long-term goals. Research the fields thoroughly understand the scope and job prospects, and make an informed choice.

I have a degree in Mechanical Engineering and am working for a private company. I had a chance to explore the Supply Chain and I now want to get into that domain. How do I go about this? Vignesh

Dear Vignesh.

Consider enrolling in online certifications in Supply Chain Management across platforms like Coursera, edX, or LinkedIn Learning. Learn the fundamentals including logistics, procurement, inventory management, demand forecasting, and distribution. Familiarise yourself with the key concepts and industry best practices. Identify transferable skills from your mechanical engineering background that apply to supply chain roles, such as problem-solving, analytical skills, project management, and attention to detail. Look for opportunities to get exposure to supply chain-related tasks. Assist the supply chain team or get involved in cross-functional projects.

Depending on your career goals, explore pursuing a Master’s degree or specialised programmes in Supply Chain Management. Connect with professionals in the field. Join industry forums, and attend networking events. Tailor your resume to highlight your transferable, relevant skills and experience related to supply chain tasks or projects. Look for positions that allow you to transition into supply chain function roles like logistics coordination, inventory management, procurement, or supply chain analysis. Be open to learning new concepts, technologies, and industry-specific tools.

I am in Class 10 and plan to do B.A. Economics. Is it necessary to take Maths along with Business Studies, Accountancy and Economics in Class 11? Karthyayini

Dear Karthyayini,

Maths as a subject in Classes 11-12 is not mandatory to pursue B.A. Economics. However, a strong foundation in Maths can be beneficial. Economics, at the university level, involves quantitative analysis, statistical methods, calculus, algebra, and mathematical models to understand economic theories, data analysis, and econometrics. It will enhance your analytical skills, problem-solving abilities, and quantitative reasoning, which can be advantageous in economics-related studies and careers. Check the specific admission requirements of the universities that you are interested in to see if Maths is a compulsory subject.

I completed my B.Sc. (Life Sciences) in 2019 and did my B.Ed in 2023. I have enrolled for M.A. Anthropology from IGNOU. I am thinking of doing M.A. Psychology next year. Is this a good idea? Jyot

Dear Jyot,

Doing an M.A. in Psychology after completing your M.A. in Anthropology is a personal decision. Does it align with your long-term career goals and interests? Does pursuing another Master’s contribute to your personal and intellectual growth or overall academic enrichment? Are you doing this for the sake of adding another degree or because you are interested in the field? How will this course complement your previous degrees? Do you think it balances your existing qualifications and enhances your current skill set? Assess the time, effort, and financial implications of pursuing another Master’s degree. Ensure that it aligns with your professional aspirations and doesn’t become redundant or unnecessary. I would also suggest that you get a career profiling done to identify your personality and career path so that the courses that you engage in are connected and have relevance to your final vision.