Answering the call of justice

With cases piling up, coupled with insufficient professionals, there is a need for fresh blood in the legal sector

Justice delayed is justice denied. India has about 40 million pending cases, and the number multiplies everyday across the various courts. Here’s why:

Challenges

First is the insufficient number of legal professionals — a recent Supreme Court report stated there is a need to fill 40,000+ positions, which have been vacant for years.

Second, the legal sphere keeps forming new mechanisms frequently, and laws are both confusing and time-consuming.

Third, as the literacy level increases, so too does citizens’ awareness regarding rights — they are well-equipped legally, resulting in them approaching the courts frequently. The number of cases filed in India has increased from 12% in 1947 to 74.4% in 2018. Solving these requires advances both in procedure and perspective. This is where fresh minds can help. Professionals can prevent cases from piling up by helping people resolve pending ones.

What can be done

Institutes must guide aspirants to think out-of-the-box and innovate to resolve complex legal cases. A fresh perspective is necessary, and students are full of new ideas. They must be exposed to complex cases, thus improving their confidence. A structured curriculum and a well-defined pedagogy will help overcome challenges.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur