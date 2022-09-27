France to hold education fairs in October in four cities

The fairs will be held in Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI:
September 26, 2022 21:21 IST

France will host a series of education fairs in India called “Choose France Tour 2022” from October 11 to October 16 to attract students for higher education.

The education fairs will be held in Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi. Representatives of 37 leading universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges will be participating.

They will be organised by French Institute in India, the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with Campus France, a French government agency that counsels international students seeking to pursue higher studies in the country.

Students can avail free counselling sessions and receive information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in France. French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of welcoming 20,000 Indian students by 2025, a four-fold increase from current levels.

