Four unconventional tech courses that students should consider

January 01, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Industry 4.0 offers various career options for young minds. But there is more to tech education than regular engineering courses. With technology constantly evolving, here are four unconventional courses that students should consider.

Routing and Switching Administration

This course is mainly about switching technologies, router operations, and wireless local area networks that serve small-to-medium business networks. The student will learn to set up and secure a basic WLAN, recognise and lessen LAN security risks, and set up and troubleshoot a basic network. This course allows students to learn and practise skills such as configuring and troubleshooting VLANs, Wireless LANs, and inter-VLAN routing using routers, switches, and wireless equipment; configuring redundancy on a switched network and fixing it using STP and EtherChannel; and developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills by using useful tools like Cisco Packet Tracer.

Microsoft Server Technology Specialist

IT specialists with the Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) certificate have mastered a certain Microsoft technology, such as Windows client or server versions. This certification enables one to manage Microsoft servers, databases, applications, desktops, and application development. You will be able to demonstrate your networking prowess, create print and file services, and manage and maintain servers with ease. The certification will provide you with skills to install, design, troubleshoot, and debug a specific Microsoft technology and work as a system administrator, Windows server administrator, network administrator, or monitoring operator. The course will teach you concepts and hands-on learning like the fundamentals of DNS and DHCP, configuring local storage, implementing corporate storage solutions, and an introduction to Active Directory Domain Services installing and setting it up, among many other things.

Red Hat Administrator RHEL

This course, which requires an aspirant to pass the Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) exam, enables one to carry out the fundamental system administration tasks necessary in Red Hat Enterprise Linux settings. This gives your the skills to understand how to use the most crucial tools to manage files, directories, command-line environments, and documentation; create simple shell programmes, manage services, identify processes, boot into different run levels, start and stop virtual machines, and handle operating systems; create partitions and logical volumes for local storage; create and configure network file systems, as well as access control lists, encryption, and other file system capabilities.; control users and groups throughout the installation, upgrade, and maintenance of systems, including their deployment, configuration, and upkeep; and control security, including the installation of a basic firewall and SELinux.

AWS Solutions Specialist

You will be qualified to build, develop, and grow AWS systems using more than 70 cloud computing services after completing the AWS Solutions Architect Certification training programme. The course teaches the effectiveness of AWS system deployment and design; mechanisms for cost assessment and management; data entry and departure processes for AWS; and finding appropriate and pertinent uses for the AWS architecture. Career options after this course include AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Data Architect, AWS Data Engineer, AWS SysOps Associate, Cloud Security Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Cloud DevOps Architect, and more.

The writer is the CEO and Managing Director of Jetking Infotrain