For the love of animals

Veterinary science continues to be a lucrative option with multiple specialisations and options for entrepreneurship

Veterinary science has become a popular choice for higher education and research across the globe. Yet, in India, there is a huge gap between the availability of and requirement for veterinary graduates. Data reveals that India needs 72,000 veterinary graduates, but the current availability is only around 48,000. Interestingly, more than 72% of veterinary science students are girls.

The course

The courses in this discipline are offered by around 47 colleges, with the Veterinary Council of India being the regulatory body. The Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry is a five-year programme with the final semester being devoted to an internship. Students who have passed class XII with Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply.

Admissions happen through the NEET or State-level entrance examinations.

Post-graduate courses in Veterinary Science involve various disciplines including veterinary physiology, biotechnology,dairy science, meat technology, livestock production management, anatomy, microbiology, parasitology, animal breeding, genetics, veterinary surgery, animal nutrition, animal welfare, zoo animal medicine, wild life science, conservation, food safety, food technology, sustainability issues, public health, residue monitoring, organic farming, and more. After graduation, students can work in various sectors ranging from government, academia, research institutions, civil services public or private pharma or biotech companies, dairy, poultry and other livestock farms and the food processing industry.

However, research and higher education opportunities are more popular abroad than in India. Graduates can also appear for licensing examination to acquire DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) so that they can practise as veterinarians abroad. Countries like Ukraine and Singapore offer DVM programmes for international students.

Entrepreneurship

With livestock and poultry being the backbone of India’s rural economy, entrepreneurship is emerging as one of the lucrative areas. Apart from this, many start-ups catering to pet-related services and speciality pet clinics are emerging along with super-specialities like orthopaedics, breeding, and canine medicine, among others. For those interested in the biological sciences and enjoy working with animals, this field has a lot to offer.

The writer is an education and career consultant and former Director of Entrepreneurship at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. tpsethu2000@gmail.com