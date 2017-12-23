For that professional edge

After completing a triple major course in psychology, journalism and English from St. Joseph’s College of Arts and Science, Bengaluru, I was determined to pursue my master’s degree abroad but I was unsure how to go about it. Before I met an educational consultant, I tried to familiarise myself with the study abroad scene by visiting multiple education fairs. They helped me focus on some of the best universities in the U.K. which had courses overlapping with my interests.

Right fit

I ultimately chose the University of Sheffield (UoS) and their MSc Human Resource Management programme. UoS has a very strong alumni base in India, and Sheffield University Management School (SUMS) is one of the best business schools worldwide. The course is accredited by CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) giving me the professional edge that every student aspires to have.

To support my study abroad, I had applied for the India Postgraduate Merit Scholarship, with barely any hopes of getting it. But I was overwhelmed and enthused when I was awarded the same. This boost helped me approach my studies with confidence. Before arriving in Sheffield, I was in constant touch with the International Student Ambassadors who gave us detailed information. UoS is known for providing a wonderful student experience, and even before reaching Sheffield, I got a taste of that.

I study in a department with over 80 academic staff; each has their own specialisation. What fascinates me the most is the approach towards their subject. Even though some courses are theory-based, they are approached in a pragmatic way. This encourages students to think critically, and analyse how the theory can be applied to the field of HR. We are judged on the basis of our understanding and not our knowledge. The core modules for this course suit my interests very well. The way in which we are assessed is unique. It allows us to reflect both individually and in a group. We develop not just academically but also personally. The course has both academic and practical elements to it. We are constantly encouraged by the Employability Hub to participate in the Employee Based Dissertation Project, where we work with an organisation to gain real world experience and complete our dissertations. SUMS also regularly organises training sessions and talks with HR professionals from in and around the U.K.

When I return home after an intense day at the university and someone I cross on the street greets me with a “Have a good day, luv,” it makes the four months of planning, two days of packing and unpacking and fourteen hours flight worth it!

Suparna Raju is currently pursuing an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management at The University of Sheffield, U.K.