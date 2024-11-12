Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has modified the structure of their existing Bachelor of Technology (BTech) curriculum to accommodate internships for a longer duration of six months, as opposed to the current three-month period. The change is in effect from the 2024-2025 batch onwards.

In the four-year BTech programme, internships are scheduled during the summer of the sixth semester in the third year from the months of May to July. “Many industry professionals felt that there is enough time to evaluate students or to get enough work done from them. So companies frequently asked students to extend the duration of their internships till August. But students needed to be on campus by the end of July for their core courses, and sometimes the extension requests would clash with the exam season,” said Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras.

The programme has therefore been restructured to eliminate core courses in the sixth semester, resolving the conflict. The institute has also provided flexibility to students to complete the elective subjects of that duration.

Mr. Gummadi stated that the institute wants to give enough time to students to get more exposure to the industry. This would enable them to explore different avenues. The period from November to July in the sixth semester has been dedicated to internships.

Mr. Gummadi highlighted that longer internships will improve chances of students to get placed and reduce competition during the placements season.

