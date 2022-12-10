Food for thought

December 10, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

Q / I have completed B.Sc. in Food, Nutrition, and Dietetics. I aspire to help people to become healthy. I currently have two options: an MBA in the same field or studying for the Food Inspector exam. Are there any others? Anjali

A / Dear Anjali,

A / You need to choose if you want to make a difference to one person at a time, or be a part of the industry? An M.Sc/ Ph.D/ PG.D in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics will help you get jobs and roles across Food Technology or become a Food Scientist, a Food/ Quality Control Manager, or a certified and registered nutritionist. You can start consulting in a hospital, a health centre, or set up your own private practice even now. However, an MBA will open up specialisations such as Agribusiness Management, Health Care, Rural Management, Project Management, Operations, HRM, among others. The job then will depend on your specialisation. Work on a cost-benefit analysis of what you enjoy and make an informed choice!

Q / I recently completed my Masters in History. My interest is in hospitality but I don’t have a family business. Should I continue with History and teach or do an MBA to earn some capital and invest it in a business? Supriya

A / Dear Supriya,

A / What is it about the hospitality industry that interests you? Identify that. Hospitality careers does not need a family business. You may still pursue a position across client service across hotels, restaurants, hospitals, event management, and the travel and tourism industry. You will need to be flexible with shifts, locations, and travel, and enhance your skillsets to satisfy the client’s needs. The job can also be extremely stressful but, if you enjoy the adrenaline rush, it is fun. Become a professor only if you enjoy academia and love to teach.

Q / My friend who has passed Class 12 wants to do B.Sc. Agriculture. He belongs to a farming family but is wondering if this is the right choice. What are the career options after the course? Khushi

A / Dear Khushi,

A / B.Sc. Agriculture is a great choice today with opportunities galore for a competent candidate across both public and private sectors. Options include Agricultural Officer, Plantation Manager, Agricultural Research Scientist, Business Development Officer, Seed Officer. Government institutions that offer promising careers include NABARD, IFFVO, Central Warehouse Corporation, and FCI. An MBA in Agricultural Management is another option. There are also opportunities in research.

Q / I am in Class 12 and my subjects are History, Political Science, Economics, Computer Science, and English Literature. Of these, I am most interested in CS. What are my degree options if I want to continue with Computer Science? Akanksha

A / Dear Akanksha,

A / For a B.Sc/ B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science, the minimum eligibility is 50% in Class 12. Most colleges also require a science background (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) in Classes 11 and 12 but it eventually depends on the institution and the university. Mathematics is also a compulsory subject under the B.Sc. Computer Science syllabus. You could also consider B.A in English Literature, History, Political Science, Economics and do a certified course in Computer Science on the side. What do you feel about that? Have you explored a double major or joining a Liberal Arts course? That will certainly accommodate this need of yours and you can decide on your major and minor subjects later. You could also combine Economics with Computer Science to deepen your understanding of Market Design, Machine Learning and Computational Finance.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

ADVERTISEMENT