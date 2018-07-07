Follow your passion

Ever wished you could pursue your hobby or natural skill as your profession? Well, the education system is in for a gradual and steady shift, and liberal arts and home science programmes are increasingly being well received. Here’s a look at some interesting and offbeat professional and certificate courses.

Viticulture

This is the study of grapevine cultivation. For all wine enthusiasts out there, you can aspire to become a professional wine appreciator by taking a course with the Wine Academy of India (WAI). They offer a diploma in grapevine culture. If you would like to take the international route, there is an exclusive University of Wine in Suze-La-Rousse, France.

The Indian Wine Academy, based out of New Delhi, is another popular name in this field. They have been conducting wine appreciation courses for over a decade. “We have over 300 - 400 people taking up these courses in a year,” says Subash Arora, Founder and President, Indian Wine Academy. They offer sessions on wine quality, tasting and skills in handling them. They recently launched certificate programmes in wine appreciation, in association with Wine Spirits Education Trust.

Baking technology

Cakes, pastries or just breads – if these excite you, you can get professionally trained in baking technology. Assocom Institute of Bakery Technology and Management (AIBTM) offers Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Entrepreneurship Development Programmes, Short Courses in Artisan and Patisseries and Industrial Baking courses. “These courses are structured to train one to be ready for industrial and self-employment,” says Raj Kapoor, Managing Director, AIBTM. On an average, they train over 800 students a year, across various courses. Students who complete professional courses in this stream head out to become patisserie chefs, bakery technicians, production officers, quality control experts, R&D experts, and more. About 10% of their students opt for self-employment.

Spa management

A sedentary lifestyle and work pressure have resulted in the creation of innovative jobs like in-house masseurs and spa specialists. While this is quite common abroad, the idea of physical stress management and relaxation is fast catching up in India. Ananda Spa Institute, Chennai, offers a 16-week diploma programme in Spa Management. Spa Wellness Academy, Pune, offers in-depth training in Western and Ayurvedic spa therapies along with a management course.

Underwater archaeology

For those with a fascination for civilisations and cultures long-lost under the seas and oceans, Deccan College in Pune offers a PG Diploma in Underwater Archaeology. Started in 2015, the course is fast gaining popularity among graduates in history and home-sciences. “The course is designed to facilitate learning for Marine Archaeology enthusiasts and hence we conduct classes over weekends. We explore ancient culture, lost monuments, submerged civilisations or cities, and shipwrecks, and touch upon climatic changes as well,” says Sushma Deo, Head, Department of Archaeology, Deccan College, Pune.

Outside of India

1. B.Sc in Adventure Education, Plymouth State University, USA

2. Diploma in Auctioneering, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College

3. Bagpipe Performance Majors, Carnegie Mellon, USA

4. Degree in Bowling Management and Technology, Vincennes University, USA

5. Golf Management - Trine University, University of Wisconsin

6. Turf Management and Science - Purdue University

7. Farrier Science, Messalands Community College, USA

8. Theme Park Engineering, California State University, USA

(as listed in the respective official websites)