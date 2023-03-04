Follow your dream

I have done my Bachelors in Commerce and want to pursue a career in Public Relations and Advertising. Since only a few colleges in India have specialised programmes in this, what is the scope of MIM programmes abroad? Is it worth pursuing? Are there any other courses? Elsa

Dear Elsa,

MiM courses are great but they only teach business management as the programme focuses on preparing students to take on leadership or supervisory positions. They start with entry-level jobs as Management trainees, HR manager, business development manager, or analysts across sectors like marketing, finance, banking, luxuries, consulting, technology, retail and so on. The salaries are good but not on par with an MBA graduate. If your vision is to pursue a career in Public Relations and Advertising, why don’t you consider an MBA abroad? You could also check out the Master’s programme in Advertising and PR in India.

I am 18 and plan to pursue B.Tech. ECE. But I also want to prepare for UPSC. I don’t know how to start. My father says a girl from a middle-class family shouldn’t dream of entering the Civil Services. What should I do? I don’t want to give up my goal. Keerthana

Dear Keerthana,

What is your dream? B.Tech. ECE or Civil Service? You can be exactly what you want to be. Don’t let anyone demotivate or discourage you! You will need to work very hard (for both) but, if you clear the UPSC exam after your B.Tech, you can get a head start in your career. Others have been able to do this and so can you. Your status is not relevant here. Focus on your B.Tech. now and decide how many years you want to dedicate to the civil service dream. In case it doesn’t come through, you will still be a professional engineer and can decide what is your next best option.

I am a final-year BCA student. I am confused about whether to get a job after graduation or go in for higher studies. If the latter, should I do an MBA or an MCA? My interest is in Business Consultancy and problem-solving. What are my options? Yogendra

Dear Yogendra,

This depends on many variables. Do you have to start working to contribute to the family finances or can you afford to do your Master’s? Next, would you like to work and gain some hands-on work experience before you do your Master’s? A sound understanding of programming languages and technology will help you with the MCA and, if you possess good managerial skills, problem-solving skills, and are communicative, an MBA would be the best choice for you. Please speak to at least three people from both fields to work out the pros and cons for yourself.

I am doing my Master’s in Geography. My friends have all got jobs but I don’t know which sectors I can work in. I don’t want to do a Ph.D. but want to work in my stream. What should I do? Sana

Dear Sana,

You will find a job. You can be an environmental consultant, a climate change analyst, an emergency management specialist, a town planner with the government, a freelance consultant, a conservation officer, a landscape architect, a cartographer, a geographical information systems officer, a teacher or a lecturer or also join a non-profit organisation.