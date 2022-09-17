FOCUS to succeed

A five-point strategy to maximise gains from a Business School education

Students at a Business School look to get the most out of the course and the time spent on campus. Here are five points — FOCUS — that will help them on this journey. FOCUS is an acronym for Focus, Openness to learning, Curious, Unique, and Synergy. What does each of this mean?

Focus: A key to successful learning, it is the gateway to all intellectual activities, including observation, thought, memory, reasoning, and successful learning. It enables faster comprehension, improves memory, helps concentrate on a task, job, or goal, and enables one to ignore meaningless and irrelevant thoughts. Highly successful people are exceptionally focused and pay attention to the present moment and the tasks at hand.

Openness: This involves making use of opportunities to broaden one’s horizons and sharpening skills throughout the course. Perpetual inquisitiveness and openness to learning from others are important to hone your expertise.

Curious: Interact with people, discuss contemporary topics, ask more questions and learn from others. Read the news and update yourself. Curiosity has been linked to higher levels of pleasant emotions, lower levels of worry, more life satisfaction, and improved psychological well-being.

Unique: In this very competitive world, values such as cooperation are important, and each person has the potential to carve out a path for oneself. Compete only with yourself, not with others. Learn from others but be unique.

Synergy: Often one needs to work in groups. When a group works together, their combined power is larger than the total achieved by individuals. Start building your network. Participate, and collaborate with your batchmates, and alumni members.

The writer is Assistant Professor at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.