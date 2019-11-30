Focus on your competencies

I am currently about to complete my master’s in Psychology in Human Resource Development. I want to apply my passion for counselling, based on my qualification. Which area/ field do you recommend, and what is the scope? — Priyanka Venkatramani

Dear Priyanka,

In the end, it all depends on what and where your heart is. Many colleges today, offer a master’s course in counselling psychology. However, you have done a HRD specialisation and want to be a counsellor now. Making a shift is not tough, but please be aware that counselling is different from being a HR manager. It is not merely the course content and curriculum that you need to ace, but must also to be able to develop the skill and the art of understanding your client through whatever he/she feels and expresses in therapy. It is an art that can be honed, given the right personality traits, values and attributes. I believe a basic course in counselling psychology is a must, followed by an active internship (that helps you narrow the gap between theory and practice) with a successful counsellor will go a long way in helping you get started. Good luck.

I passed my class IX in ICSE. According to my teachers and parents, I am capable of topping the school, but I lack concentration. How do I improve my concentration? — Dhruthi

Dear Dhruthi,

What do you feel and believe about your own potential? Our internal thoughts about our self are most powerful. So, pay close attention to what thoughts you are feeding yourself with, about your own capability, limitations, competence and boundaries.

Are you stressed out and anxious? What do you want to achieve for yourself? Identify and list out your goals on a paper and stick it on your study table where it works as a subtle reminder to motivate you, every day.

What do you attribute your lack of concentration to? Do you get adequate rest? How many hours do you sleep? Physical exercise? Is there enough nourishment and nutrition? How much time do you spend post school on the cell phone/Netflix/social media? What are the other time stealers that drain your energy and distract you? Become aware of these and work backwards to achieve your goal. All the best.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to [email protected] The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’