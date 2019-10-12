‘Focus on what you know’

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is a scholarship programme started in 1999 by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to encourage students to take up research careers in areas of basic sciences, engineering and medicine.

This programme aims at assisting students in realising their potential and ensures that the best scientific talent is groomed for the country’s research and development. Generous fellowship and contingency grants are provided to selected KVPY fellows up to the pre-PhD level or five years — whichever is earlier. In addition, summer camps for the KVPY fellows are organised in prestigious research and educational institutions in the country.

The Department of Science and Technology, has entrusted the overall responsibility for organising and running the KVPY programme to the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and has set up a Management Committee and a National Advisory Committee (NAC) for overseeing its implementation.

With barely a month remaining for KVPY scheduled for November 3, students need to gear up and make the most of every minute. What they need is a stronger action plan that can help them crack the tough nut.

Pointers

Strategy matters: It is important to consult your mentors on the relevant subjects as they might suggest books suitable for your ongoing strategy and preparation. As you prepare, try to figure out the approach and understand the concepts behind the same. Simply parroting the solutions will not help you; you need to focus on conceptual and application-based understanding.

Practice makes perfect: It is imperative to keep a tab on everything you have learnt so far, by practising the same. Create an exam hall-like atmosphere and solve mock question papers as well as previous years’ question papers, and if possible, in a proctored environment. Encounter the flaws in your exam approach, such as calculation errors, wrong interpretation of the question and, so on, and try to eliminate them over the course of this month.

Time management: Competitive exams are all about time management. Divide your weeks and days according to the subjects you have to prepare, and make sure to give each subject the required amount of time. Ideally, this time should be devoted to revision.

Revise: Chalk out a framework for the objective distribution of syllabus and the questions asked, by analysing the previous year’s paper. Distribute your time subject-wise as well as topic-wise to cover the syllabus in time. Therefore, it is wise to prepare thoroughly covering every topic of the syllabus without leaving any topic as easy or unimportant, taking for granted that it would not be asked in the test. So, the aspirant should lay out a plan for preparation and stick to it in order to debunk the upcoming problems.

Wellbeing: Do not forget to take proper care of your body and mind. Ensure you add some productive activities during your break such as yoga, exercise and stretching. Eat healthy and remember that there is no glory in skipping meals to study. Make sure you get a full night’s sleep before the exam. Do not fret about what you haven’t studied and instead, focus on what you know.

Check the details: Keep your stationery and hall card ready a day before the exam. Visit the exam centre in advance to know the location and reach there well in time on the D-day. Take care of all bodily needs before the exam begins. Avoid taking wild guesses since it can result in negative marking, but if you feel confident, taking an educated guess is not bad.

The writer is Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited.