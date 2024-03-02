March 02, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

Imparting education is vital but ensuring ‘quality’ education will make the real difference. For India, the need is to grow in each sector and in every aspect and to develop technical human resources of global standards. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is determined to take every possible effort to uplift the quality of technical and management education in India and also to ensure that, by 2047, the country evolves as one of the main ‘Global Study Destination’ for its quality education.

With a focus on quality education, the AICTE has introduced and implemented various reformative measures at approved institutions to uplift the quality of technical and management education.

Procedure

In concurrence with the AICTE Act 1987, a major decision was taken to bring BBA, BMS and BCA courses under its ambit. In November 2023, after a detailed discussion with and assessment by expert committee members, the AICTE announced its decision to regulate these from the 2024-25 academic year. For the first time, the AICTE also psoted the draft of the Approval Process Handbook in the public domain to seek feedback. In coordination with the expert committee and stakeholders, the organisation analysed each norm and regulation so that the process would be easier and convenient for the institutions applying for approval.

This decision to bring the BBA and BCA programmes under AICTE has a broader vision to enhance the quality, relevance and competitiveness of technical and management education and to align the educational offerings with the evolving needs of industry and society. This decision will also make institutions offering these programmes eligible for government funding, grants, scholarships and other forms of financial support that will enable them to invest in infrastructure development, faculty training, research facilities, and student welfare initiatives, all of which will benefit the entire academic community.

In the coming academic year, BBA/BCA institutions will be given approval on ‘as-is-where-is basis’. The AICTE will work with them over the next two to three years to improve the quality of their programmes by prescribing model curriculum of international standards, quality faculty development training programmes, quality improvement scheme, scholarships, and so on.

Benefits

The decision to bring institutions offering undergraduate management courses under the AICTE umbrella is significant, as the regulatory framework includes guidelines for faculty qualifications, infrastructure requirements, teaching methodologies, and assessment processes. This will help the Institutions maintain the quality and credibility of their programmes, enhance their national and international accreditation and recognition, improve their reputation and increase the credibility of the degrees awarded, thereby facilitating academic mobility and career opportunities for students.

Once under the AICTE’s purview, these institutions will be regulated, monitored, and standardised and the guidelines and procedures will reduce administrative burden and promote transparency and accountability in the education sector, preventing the proliferation of substandard institutions and ensuring adherence to regulatory guidelines. This ensures that the interests of students are safeguarded and the credibility of programmes is maintained.

Moreover, the AICTE, which fosters closer collaboration between academia and industry, will ensure that students of BBA/BMS and BCA gain practical exposure to real-world challenges, industry trends, and best practices, which will enhance their employability and readiness to join the workforce. Another major factor to bring the institutions offering undergraduate management courses under the AICTE is to ensure skill development options for the students.

Also, the AICTE takes measures to promote the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country, will foster a culture of innovation and creativity in the institutions by providing support for research initiatives, incubation centres, and start-up initiatives. It will also empower UG Management graduates to explore new ideas, develop critical thinking skills, and pursue entrepreneurial ventures, so that they contribute to economic growth and societal development.

The writer is the Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

