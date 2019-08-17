Voices Education

‘Focus on knowledge’

more-in

This year’s International Youth Day aimed at ‘transforming education’ to make it more inclusive, equitable and relevant for the youth. How can this be achieved?

‘Focus on knowledge’
Shreya Bhatia, I, PG, Development Leadership, Indian School of Development Management, Noida

Education can be made relevant and equitable by making it accessible to all. Policies created to support learning must be adapted to address the diverse and challenging environment that students live in, such as poverty, bilingual learning, family background, under-served population, and so on. There must be a focus on students’ intellectual and social development; the curriculum should enable them to form different perspectives rather than conditioning them to think alike.

‘Focus on knowledge’
Pooja Sutradhar, II, PDGM Marketing, IFIM Business School, Bengaluru

The Indian Constitution grants the ‘Right to Education’ to every child, but if one critically analyses the situation, it becomes evident that only those who can afford it are only able to obtain quality education. When it comes to making it more relevant and equitable, the inclusion of smart education, application of theoretical knowledge, awareness and standardisation of education are some necessary steps that can be taken, but the most urgent need is to give less importance to marks.

‘Focus on knowledge’
Apoorva Verma, III, B.Sc Honours Economics, Indian School of Business and Finance, New Delhi

It is important to identify a benchmark of quality education and bring the standard of government school up to that level. It should be set keeping in mind the constant up-scaling in private schools. Also, it could be made mandatory for qualified teachers to teach at government schools, which could be an apprenticeship or training to government school teachers, to enable an up-to-date teaching faculty.

‘Focus on knowledge’
Shibani Krishnatraya, III, B.A. Honours English, Daulat Ram College, Delhi University

One of the main parameters of a developing society is education, and thus, it must be subject to transformation. As far as relevance is concerned, it has become negligible, especially in objective-type entrance exams where the questions are based on facts rather than knowledge. The solution is not to completely do away with exams, but to develop a system which emphasises on knowledge.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Education
universities and colleges
university
students
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2019 6:51:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/education/focus-on-knowledge/article29118018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY