‘Focus on knowledge’

Education can be made relevant and equitable by making it accessible to all. Policies created to support learning must be adapted to address the diverse and challenging environment that students live in, such as poverty, bilingual learning, family background, under-served population, and so on. There must be a focus on students’ intellectual and social development; the curriculum should enable them to form different perspectives rather than conditioning them to think alike.

The Indian Constitution grants the ‘Right to Education’ to every child, but if one critically analyses the situation, it becomes evident that only those who can afford it are only able to obtain quality education. When it comes to making it more relevant and equitable, the inclusion of smart education, application of theoretical knowledge, awareness and standardisation of education are some necessary steps that can be taken, but the most urgent need is to give less importance to marks.

It is important to identify a benchmark of quality education and bring the standard of government school up to that level. It should be set keeping in mind the constant up-scaling in private schools. Also, it could be made mandatory for qualified teachers to teach at government schools, which could be an apprenticeship or training to government school teachers, to enable an up-to-date teaching faculty.

One of the main parameters of a developing society is education, and thus, it must be subject to transformation. As far as relevance is concerned, it has become negligible, especially in objective-type entrance exams where the questions are based on facts rather than knowledge. The solution is not to completely do away with exams, but to develop a system which emphasises on knowledge.