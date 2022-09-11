Focus is the key

I am a third-year Mechanical Engineering student and am interested in M.Tech in Energy Technology. What are my career options? – Kalki

Dear Kalki,

Energy engineers will always be in high demand, given the technologies available today that can augment energy resources, reduce economic, environmental, or political costs associated with energy supply and enhance the quality of energy services. You could consider Fabrication, Structural design, Construction, Renewable energy, Waste treatment, Emission reduction, AutoCAD, EPC, Detail engineering, Policy making or R and D opportunities.

I have just graduated with Botany and Zoology as my core subjects. I want to be a scientist in Indian government organisations such as ICMR, CSIR, and others. What should I do?– Adarsh

Dear Adarsh,

What do you want to do in these organisations? Please get an insight into that first. To become a scientist at ICMR, you need a first-class Master’s (or equivalent degree) in Biostatistics/Sociology/ MSW, or a relevant subject from a recognised university. To be a scientist in CSIR, you must qualify for the NET conducted by CSIR twice, annually. Once you obtain the fellowship, you can pursue your doctorate under the supervision of a designated guide in the CSIR labs and/or universities.

I am studying Humanities with Maths, and want to get into Investment Banking. What UG course should I pursue? Is it better to apply to colleges abroad?– Amiya

Dear Amiya,

What subjects do you currently have? Psychology, Sociology, and Economics will help you learn about service management, people, and administration perhaps. But what about finance? Accounts? Business studies? Commerce? You will benefit from doing Economics and Finance. Build your base now and understand the nuances of the subjects. Seek an internship at a good investment bank for roles such as junior equities/investment analyst/commodities executive etc so that you can prep accordingly to shortlist a subject for graduation. Make sure your grades stay decent, build a good network with people across industries and keep learning and upgrading your current skillsets to stay current, informed, and relevant. You can study in India. Delhi and Mumbai have some of the best colleges, in the country, that offer Commerce courses across B.Com /B.Com (hon)/ BBA, and you can go abroad for a specialisation once you find your calling.

My son is in high-school and is interested in art, craft, food, science and Maths, but has not yet developed any specific interest. When his friends talk about their future, he gets upset that he is unsure. How can we help him identify or choose his path? – Chandana

Dear Chandana,

He seems to have varied interests. Ask him if he would like to get his personality and career choices assessed and tested. There are enough courses, choices, specialisations that he can shortlist on. It needs to be lucrative in terms of job placements and opportunities whilst also giving him happiness. This stage is also about exploration and so, encourage him to find out more about each of his interests, and he will shortlist what is something that can, perhaps, become his future study choice and an eventual career option.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.