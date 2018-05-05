Flying the coop

Many people dream of going abroad to study. They spend years planning, looking for the right college, considering finances, and more. Everyone has some advice or suggestions, but there are a few things that nobody tells you; things that you won’t know till you leave home and reality hits hard. To help you along, here is a list of things that nobody tells you about studying abroad:

You are your mom and dad

Isn’t it amazing how that one nail that was out of the sofa in the morning is magically back in its place by night, and your clothes are just somehow washed and ironed? Thanks to your parents you don’t have to do these chores. However, once you start living alone, you realise that these small chores actually take a lot of your time. To avoid this, we suggest you start doing them from now so that you can master them by the time you leave home.

Deadlines are constant, expiry dates are not

Be it onions, bread, milk, chocolates or vegetables, everything expires faster when you pay for them. Half of the year you will spend learning what goes in the refrigerator and what doesn’t, and by the time you memorise it, the season will change. However, what is constant is deadlines. Nobody is going to surrender to your ‘Ma’am, please, one more day,’ requests. You have to work and cook, there is no other option.

Learning a new currency is as tough as learning mathematics tables

We grew up learning and using the Indian rupee, and we figured that the currency would be almost similar wherever we went. But it is tough to learn which coin means what and what note represents what figure. It will take you some time to get used to it. Until then, you better calculate the amount in your head, and keep the money ready before reaching the counter.

Your student ID card will be your best friend

Your student ID card will be your saviour almost everywhere, whether to gain entry to the library or to claim food discounts. Almost everything is automated, and in such cases, your entry will be through your student ID card. Also, because you are a student, you will be able to enjoy a few discounts if you show your ID. So, choose a good picture for that ID card as it is never going to leave you for the duration of your degree.

Battle of accents

Let’s face it, different places have different accents of English and you have to learn the accent of the place you plan to settle down in. Another thing to keep in mind is that you may not want to let the new accent overpower your original accent. So while you will struggle to learn and understand new accents, it may be important to learn to keep your original accent too. You can search for YouTube videos to familiarise yourself with new accents.

Opinions

Shivam Bhardwaj, Bachelor of Applied Management, Otago Polytechnic, Dunedin, New Zealand

All of it looks very good from far, but it is a roller-coaster ride when you start living alone. You work 20 hours per week whilst handling your studies and household chores. It is tough, but it is worth it. My advice for people who are planning to head out is: read and research. That will help you in the short and long term.

Varun Rustagi, M.A. Physics, University of Geneva, Switzerland

Nobody really tells you how tough it actually is to socialise, especially when you’re in a city where English isn’t an everyday language. It’s usually stressed upon that you learn the local language, but even when you’ve progressed well into learning it, it’s tough.

Kritika Narula, M.Sc. Media Management, University of Glasgow, U.K.

One important thing no one tells you about is that you’ll have to make decisions on a daily basis: from monumental ones like the choice of societies or clubs you’ll join, where you’ll stay and who you’ll stay with, to seemingly harmless decisions like what you’ll cook, and when you’ll do your laundry. People talk a lot about the cultural shock of socialising, but you need to remember that you’ll become your own person and it will involve making a lot of decisions and taking a number of tough calls.