Five ways to promote cultural intelligence in academia

April 29, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

People often mistake culture for matters of greeting, dressing, eating, and meeting. However, culture also affects our professional lives through communication, interaction, resolving conflicts, and solving problems. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the blurring of boundaries in the professional world requires individuals to develop the aptitude and skill to interpret and adjust to behaviours that might be unfamiliar and ambiguous.

Further, today, we are seeing a shift from content-driven learning to skills-driven learning in educational institutions, especially in management institutions. Youngsters must develop interpersonal skills that are informed by cultural intelligence and include superior levels of problem-solving, collaboration, communication, empathy, and decision-making. This category of skills will bridge divides, fill knowledge gaps, and build meaningful connections. Consequently, recruiters are increasingly laying more emphasis on these skills in their selection rubrics, apart from the technical skills needed for particular jobs or functions. Therefore, it is critical for academia to focus on and be intentional about building cultural skills in students.

New courses and experiences

Globally B Schools are responding to this call to improve cultural intelligence by launching courses and immersion experiences to sensitise them about differently nuanced settings. Thus there are a plethora of offerings that focus on being aware of own’s own cultural biases and assumptions, being open to learning about other cultures, seeing different perspectives and so on. However, academic institutions are not investing the same energy into building this muscle in their faculty, who now have to collaborate with researchers around the world, as well as be in classrooms as teachers and co-learners with students globally.

Academic institutions are now beginning to realise that faculty who have cultural intelligence are better able to build successful international collaborations for themselves and for the institutions and understand better the diverse perspectives of their students to create an inclusive learning environment. Hence, the focus to develop a new skill set in faculty members will help provide a unique differentiation for institutions of higher learning. Here are some suggestions to build cultural intelligence in both students and faculty:

Collaborations: When promoting exchange programmes, think beyond physical boundaries to facilitate meaningful connections even if they are online. A collaborative live project among student teams or between faculty members for joint course teaching are possibilities that can be explored.

Physical visits: Invite international faculty to spend a week/month or, even better, a semester on your campus. You can explore visiting arrangements with those who may be able to contribute to your identified areas of development.

Incentivise: Offer incentives to faculty for publishing with international scholars from their field of interest. Since academic contexts differ greatly, and researchers have varying viewpoints and expectations, including mentorship, ownership, independence, communication, organisation, intellectual freedom, copyright, and academic writing, these collaborations can be fruitful

Tap into networks: Plug your organisation into international networks through accreditation, outreach and vendor selection processes so that the faculty get used to working in global settings. Organising an international research conference, for example, can foster cultural intelligence through authentic cultural exchanges and feedback.

Training: Send faculty for international training and conference opportunities, especially as the post-pandemic world offers many low-cost, high-quality online experiences.

Whatever path you choose, know that it is not acquired overnight. The secret lies in the healthy balance of authenticity and adaptation.

The writer is executive director, Fortune Institute of International Business.