Five tips to tackle Quantitative Reasoning questions in the GRE

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a standardised test that assesses critical thinking, analytical writing, verbal reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. It plays a crucial role for students aspiring to study abroad, especially in the U.S.. According to a recent industry report, 113,304 Indians took the GRE in June-July 2022-23, a surge partly due to the growing acceptance of GRE scores by over 100 business schools in India.

As the number of test-takers rises, mastering the Quantitative Reasoning section is key to achieving a competitive score. This section tests the ability to solve Maths problems, interpret data, and apply mathematical concepts within a limited time. Below are five techniques to help one excel:

Slow down on word problems: Word problems can be tricky because they mix text with numbers, leading many students to rush and miss key details. To solve them effectively, slow down and fully understand the question. Start by breaking it down: identify key phrases and translate them into a mathematical equation. Be mindful of terms like “more than”, “less than”, and “difference”, as they can change the meaning. For instance, misinterpreting “less than” can lead to errors. After translating, double-check your work, ignore irrelevant information, and focus on what’s necessary to solve the problem.

Use the calculator wisely: The GRE offers an on-screen calculator for Quantitative Reasoning, but overusing it can slow you down. Many problems are quicker to solve with mental Maths or basic calculations. Practice without the calculator to build speed. Use it only for complex tasks like large numbers or square roots. For simple calculations, like multiplying 12 and 25, mental Maths is faster. Save the calculator for time-consuming problems where accuracy matters.

Spend two minutes per question: Time management is key. With around 35 questions to answer in 40 minutes, aim to complete each in 1-2 minutes. If a question takes longer, move on and return to it later if time allows. Prioritise easier questions first to build confidence and save tougher ones for the end. This will help you stay on track and avoid missing simpler questions.

Backsolve with answer choices: Backsolving is a useful strategy for saving time on complex problems. Instead of solving from scratch, plug in the answer choices to see which one fits. This works well for algebraic questions. Start with the middle option. If it’s wrong, you’ll know whether to try a higher or lower value. For example, if solving for x, test the middle answer. If it works, you’re done; if not, adjust accordingly. This helps reduce errors and speeds up problem-solving.

Pick numbers when possible: “Picking numbers” is a great way to simplify complex problems by replacing variables with real numbers. For example, substitute values like 2 or 5 for variables like x or y to make the Maths easier. Just ensure the numbers fit the problem’s conditions. Avoid using 0 or 1 unless specified, as they can distort the results. This helps clarify relationships and streamline calculations.

Practice and consistency: This section is designed to test not only your mathematical skills but also problem-solving strategies and time management. Consistent practice is essential. Sticking to proven strategies will help build confidence and efficiency. Remember, the goal is not just to understand maths concepts but to apply strategic approaches to maximise your score.

With a target GRE score in mind, these techniques will help you stay on track and approach the test with confidence.

The writer is the Co-Founder of Edupull

