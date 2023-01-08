Five tips to ace the DILR section of CAT

January 08, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Since 2015, the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section has been considered the most challenging of the Common Admission Test (CAT). Students typically struggle to complete the section in the allotted time.

CAT 2020 and 2021 had 24 and 20 questions respectively in this section. So candidates have to answer between 11 and 12 questions correctly in 40 minutes to get into the 99 percentile club. Here’s how you can do that:

Identify difficulty level

Spend about eight minutes going through all the sets and identify the most difficult (which you will leave) and the easiest (which you will definitely attempt) ones. Do the same for the remaining two sets. Then, attempt the easiest one first. Then climb the ladder based on the difficulty level.

Manage time smartly

To save time, students tend to increase their speed of reading and working. This leads to misinterpreting or missing out on data and miscalculations. So be patient and give each set the time it deserves. It will reduce the chance of errors.

Take easy ones first

Picking the easy set does not mean that you must attempt all the questions. You do not get bonus marks for that. Leave questions that seem difficult or are time-consuming in the easier set. Similarly, do not panic if you pick a difficult set. Go through the questions and you will usually find 1-2 easy questions. Answer them and move on to the next data set.

Focus on the answer

The idea is not to fill up the table. While it may be required to attempt the questions in a given data set, do not spend time and energy filling the table unnecessarily. In many data sets, questions do not require complete data. So check the questions before you begin filling the table. This will save time. As long as the data in the table helps you attempt the questions, there is no need to spend time making the entire table.

Fill in the blanks

While the set will provide you with the information to create a table, sometimes questions can also help you fill in the blanks. For example, there are six people, A, B, C, D, E, and F, living in different cities. The question is: who lives in Mumbai? The options are A, B, C or D. The question implies that E and F do not live in Mumbai. You can use this data to fill your table.

Remember, do not rush to complete the section, as this will result in losing marks on the easy questions. Focus on answering accurately rather than completing the entire section.

The writer is Vice Chairman and MD, Career Launcher