Five things to consider while choosing your Law specialisation

April 01, 2023

The possibilities of specialisations in Law seem to be endless today and students who want to remain competitive in the legal field and find a job quickly must explore various options. While there are many factors to consider while making a choice, here are the top five aspects to keep in mind:

Personal Interest: Usually, Law practices involve research, writing, negotiation, advising and analysing. The basics will strengthen a student’s grasp of the law. You will enjoy your studies far more if you study areas that you are particularly interested in at a personal level. Therefore, think carefully about the things that interest and motivate you, and consider how you can tailor the LLM to suit your interests. There are different specialised LLM pathways, such as International Commercial Law, Dispute Resolution and Energy and Environment Law. Students who have wide interests and prefer to keep their options open also have the option to choose the General LLM.

International opportunities: Some areas of Law translate better to the international context than others. International Law is said to be everywhere. If you are looking for a valuable hands-on experience in tasks such as preparing briefs, research, attending trials and much more, then International Law can help jumpstart your legal career. Family Law and Criminal Law tend to be domestically focused, whereas areas linked to Business have the potential to open up international opportunities. International LLM programmes are carefully designed to focus on areas that will remain in demand keeping in mind students who want to widen their career horizons.

Career opportunities: The legal profession has undergone numerous changes over the years. It is now more necessary than ever for businesses to get legal counsel who can address new requirements to meet the needs of varied industries. Each specialisation presents different career opportunities. Various pathways will open up after graduation, as specialisation degree programmes are carefully constructed to cover areas that are in demand with employers, such as Energy Law, Company Law and International Dispute Resolution. Studying these areas in a reputed institution has the potential to open up a wide range of future opportunities.

Prior experience: Experience will provide a head start in choosing the correct career path in the long run. Getting practical experience helps one build and hone expertise including communication skills, decision-making, teamwork, critical thinking, and debating. Prior experience in an area, whether in studies or legal practice, can help by giving one more background context to draw upon. However, this is not essential, and some students benefit from the opportunity to explore a new area of Law.

Future potential: With rapid globalisation, Law has also evolved and undergone a sea-change over the past few decades. The needs of clients shift constantly, as society and business evolve. Therefore, it can be helpful to gain value from your studies by taking a forward-looking view and focusing on areas that have growth potential. As one example, considering the issues facing the world linked to Energy and Sustainability, studying areas of Law linked to this can be useful for developing opportunities to work with businesses and governments to address these modern-day challenges.

The writer is Senior Lecturer, Head of Global Engagement and Head of Careers and Employability at Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham (the U.K. and Dubai)