Logically speaking

Here are five possible career paths too choose from for those good at logical reasoning and analysis

If think you are good with logical reasoning problems and mental analysis questions, you could choose between these five career options, provided you have an interest in the field.

Computer Programming: It is a vast field, and most commonly referred to as a Coder or Developer’s role in a tech company. This domain covers many possible functions starting from coding in multiple programming languages, building the back-end of a website or a mobile app, developing ERP software, developing games, or newer domains like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Machine Learning. To be a good coder, besides learning the required languages, it is essential to apply logic and analysis to succeed.

Management Consultant: This field requires one to be aware of managerial and organisational theories, and also be logically strong. Management consulting is a high-paying and a demanding job. Big organisations always look for such consultants to help with strategic decisions or organisational crises. Anyone with an MBA can become a consultant. However, individuals with a higher logical reasoning and analytical skills end up doing a much better job and therefore are more successful.

Investment Banker: This person is responsible for driving investment decisions of either big corporations or high net-worth individuals. An investment banker needs to be aware of the business scenarios and be equipped with financial knowledge. However, trends have shown that those with high analytical reasoning are more likely to do well.

Lawyers: No doubt knowing the law or having the ability to present a case in a courthouse matters but that doesn’t define the difference between a successful and not-so-successful lawyer. The ability to analyse a situation and play around the defined rules and regulations play a vital role. Lawyers need to be on their toes, think smart, and look for opportunities within each case.

Decision Scientist/Data Scientist: This is a niche role that is in demand right now. The idea is to work on data of a given situation, analyse it, and suggest the most profitable business actions for the companies. Here, the decision-making ability to decide how to analyse data and what results to come up with requires a great deal of analytical thinking.

The writer is COO, ODM Educational Group.