Offbeat options

Here is a compilation of careers that are not only out of the box but well paying as well

Are you one of those who doesn’t want to be an engineer, doctor or follow a mainstream career? Do you have an off-beat passion and want to follow it, but are also worried about not earning well?

Well, here are five offbeat careers that you might like or be potentially good at. The charm of it is that these careers are well-paying as well and, if you perform decently, you may earn on a par with software engineers or even better!

Political Campaign Manager

The real brains behind political campaigns and the people who make the most impact.

Job role: You have to be smart, witty, creative and yet focused and alert. Your job will be to plan activities ranging from fundraisers to social events for the candidates and devise strategies to increase their popularity . You also have to be good with numbers and analysis.

Scope: In India, with increasing awareness among political leaders and the growing power of social media and Digital Marketing, today even MLAs in legislative assembly elections are using Political Managers.

Qualification required: A degree in Political Science is preferred. Management degrees and good communication skills are helpful.

Average industry pay: For a junior campaign manager in local body elections, salary starts at ₹3 to ₹4 lakhs per annum. For more important elections and candidates, it can be between ₹18 and ₹30 lakhs per annum.

Voice-Over Artist

People who lend their voices for advertisements on TV, radio, cartoons or animated series and to dub for regional and foreign movies.

Job role: Read out the scripts for advertisements or animated movies in creative ways that leaves an impression and creates impact.

Scope: In India, with increasing brands popularity, digital ads, and demand for dubbed movies, TV ads and animated movies among kids, the scope and requirement for good voice-over artists is immense.

Qualification required: No particular degree is sought generally. However, a good voice, good command over pronunciation and presentation skills are a must.

Average industry pay: Depending on the production budget and whether it is an ad or a movie, an hour will earn you anywhere between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000.

Sports Team Managers

The real brains behind the sports team and the one that hugely impacts the chances of a win because this is more about science and strategy than luck or mere hard work.

Job role: Can have multiple roles such as Team Management, Player Sourcing, Logistics Manager, Digital Campaign Managers, Training Managers, Performance Analysers or even PR coordinators. Sports team managers may need to wear several hats.

Scope: In India or globally, there is a growing craze for leagues in almost every sport from cricket, badminton to kabaddi, so the requirement of such people is huge.

Qualification required: A degree in Sports Management or MBA in Sports Management or expertise in any sports field such as Performance Management is preferred. Specialisation in Data Analytics, Digital Marketing or PR can also open doors.

Average industry pay: For a junior manager, pay will start from ₹5 to ₹6 lakhs per annum and, for senior managers or heads, up to ₹50 to ₹60 lakhs per annum.

Tattoo Artists

The ones behind those innovative and quirky designs on your body.

Job role: Have an artistic hand and eye to draw out the tattoos.

Scope: With the growing popularity of and demand for tattoos, studios are booming in every corner.

Qualification required: Apprenticeship under an expert tattoo artist is a must.

Average industry pay: Each session can fetch anything between ₹1,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the artist’s skill and the design’s complexity.

Personal Trainer

Do you love the gym, know about nutrition and are passionate about health? This is a career to explore.

Job role: Being personal coaches to people and training them to achieve their health goals.

Scope: With people being more health-conscious, the demand for fitness has been on the rise. The upper-middle class and rich prefer to hire personal trainers for more personalised workouts.

Qualification required: Knowledge on health, nutrition and physiology is preferred. A fit body is a must. A degree in health and fitness just gives you more scope.

Average industry pay: For providing 1 to 1.5 hours training, you can get anywhere between ₹4,000 to ₹7,000 per month.

The writer is COO, ODM Educational Group