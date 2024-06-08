GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five mistakes to avoid while applying to study abroad

Avoid these common pitfalls and move closer to turning your study abroad dreams into reality

Published - June 08, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Manisha Zaveri
Ensure you present a strong application that showcases your commitment and passion.

Ensure you present a strong application that showcases your commitment and passion. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Applying to study abroad is an exciting yet challenging process. With intricate processes and considerations, it’s easy to make mistakes. Here are five key mistakes one should steer clear of during the application process.

Research

Before setting off on your journey, thorough research is key. Lack of due diligence may lead you to choose an institution that doesn’t meet your needs or to you to miss out on better opportunities. The ideal institution and programme should align with your academic and personal growth objectives; don’t go just by the reputation or ranking. Also explore the various courses offered, faculty, campus culture, and career opportunities such as internships and exchange programmes. Understanding what each school offers beyond education can enhance your study abroad experience.

Personal statement

A good personal statement reflects your voice and allows you to share your passion, experience, and the unique qualities you will bring to the community. A common error is excessive focus on role models or boasting about achievements without reflecting on personal growth. A compelling personal statement should tell your story, show your education and academic achievements, and, most importantly, demonstrate your ability to contribute to and benefit from the chosen programme.

Deadlines

The importance of meeting deadlines cannot be underestimated. Colleges have strict application windows, and missing them can disqualify you, regardless of your qualifications. So plan ahead. Start applying early to give yourself enough time to gather all the necessary information, write your personal statement, and prepare for standardised tests.

Recommendations

Letters of recommendation offer an external perspective on your academic abilities, personality, and work ethic. The ideal recommender knows you well and can verify your strengths and potential. Avoid generic recommendations from prominent figures who don’t know you. Seek detailed personal letters from teachers, mentors, or employers highlighting your unique skills and accomplishments.

Test preparation

Standardised tests like the SAT, GRE, or GMAT, and language proficiency tests such as the TOEFL or IELTS are often mandatory. These scores play a significant role in admission decisions and scholarship opportunities. Invest in preparing for these exams to ensure your scores accurately reflect your potential.

By avoiding these common pitfalls, you can present a strong application that showcases your commitment and readiness for an enriching study abroad experience.

The writer is Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Career Mosaic

