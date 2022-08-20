Find your way

I am currently working as a digital journalist. I want to get into Publishing. I have completed my Master’s in English with Communication Studies. What course/path can I take? – Leona

Dear Leona,

A Master’s degree in English, journalism, communication, creative writing, business, or marketing would be a good pre-requisite with some experience at lower-level positions. The key skills are strong analytical, business, marketing, and critical thinking skills. Also, try internships across any genre that interests you to learn first. It will give you a taste of what this would be as a full-time job.

I completed my PG in Linguistics with a grade point of 8.2. I want to do my Ph.D. in Forensic Linguistics. What is the opportunity for this field in India? What more should I do? – Abhirami

Dear Abhirami,

Forensic linguists, primarily, work to bring their expertise to criminal and civil investigations working as consultants across corporate and national security matters, contracts, wills, confessions, phone call transcripts, witness statements, legal proceedings, and investigations of evidence such as suicidal notes, ransom demands, emergency phone calls, and fraudulent documents. Equip yourself with skills for the industry such as foreign language fluency, interpretation or translations, good verbal and non-verbal communication, attention to detail, active listening, commitment to continuous studying, asking questions, and being patient.

I am a B.Sc. Maths student but feel very insecure about my profile, as only B.Tech and MBBS degrees seem to be valued in our society. I often feel like giving up. What do I do? Shubam

Dear Shubam,

Do not give up. Meet a good counsellor immediately and work on your distorted thinking and erroneous beliefs. B.Tech and MBBS are professional courses, but there is no guarantee that they will give you a successful and happy life. While some graduates are doing well, others are unemployed. There are others such as mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, who were college dropouts. Your life has purpose and meaning. Find your calling. Look at what you can do with yourself rather than wallowing in self-pity for things that you didn’t achieve.

I dropped two years after my Class 12, for NEET. Now, I am interested in LLB but am not sure if this is the right decision. What do I do? – Vinayak

Dear Vinayak,

The common factor is that you want to reach out and help people. I would recommend that you get a career profile done to be sure that you are signing up for the right course. LLB should not be an exit option but something that you feel committed and passionate about.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.