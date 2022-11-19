Find your key

November 19, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Q / My friend has completed Class 12 and wants to pursue Fashion Technology. She is talented in arts and crafts. Since she has financial issues, is this a good course to pursue? Will she be able to get a good job, with a diploma? Rahini

A / Dear Rahini,

A / While most careers need a degree to be certified, fashion designing is not so. Upon completion of her diploma, she can intern with some leading fashion and design studios and/or labels. Opportunities are abundant for students who are passionate, hardworking, and dedicated. Creativity and persistence matter the most. After a year, she can find employment across manufacturing factories, exporting units, the fashion industry or even start her own small business and sell her products online.

Q / I am in Class 10 and want to become an astronaut. What subjects should I choose in Class 11 and which courses should I pursue after school? Benishma

A / Dear Benishma,

A / You will need to do Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Computer Science as your core subjects in Class 11. Start preparing for JEE (Main and Advanced) so that you can apply to the best engineering colleges. You could also consider Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). If you get a good CGPA, you can apply to ISRO and join the Aerospace Engineering programme. From there, apply for your next course to a university in the U.S. for higher studies. Also, check the prerequisites and the qualifying criteria to become an astronaut at NASA. Through all this, don’t forget to focus on your mental stability and physical fitness.

Q / I have completed B.Tech. Aeronautical Engineering and am interested in doing a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering from the U.K. What are the job opportunities after this course? Mohith

A / Dear Mohith,

A / The scope of Aerospace Engineering is bright, as it is a growing field. You can consider working as an Aerospace Design Engineer, senior design engineer, project lead, R&D executive, research associate, software engineer aerospace, aviation electrical engineer, flight operations analysis engineer, and so on. India’s top recruiters are ISRO, HAL, Jet Airways, Spice Jet, TATA, Indigo, Aeronautical Development Agency, Quest, and Safran Engineering Services, to name a few.

Q / I am a Mathematics graduate (2020) and have been preparing for the government exams, but failed to clear the interview twice. I need to support my family and am anxious about getting a job. What are my options? Nitismit a

A / Dear Nitismita,

A / Do you know what worked against you in the interviews? The insight will help in preparing well this time. However, how many attempts are you willing to give? You will get a job, but, first, identify what you want to do. Start by applying some of the options mentioned below. Make sure the job holds your interest, promises a good earning potential and you fulfill the required criteria to apply. Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Statistician, Teaching, Professor, Mathematician, Banking, Economist, Software Development, and Data Science are good choices.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

