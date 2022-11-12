Find your calling

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I had only an average score in Class 12, and am confused about what to do next. Everyone says ‘find your interest’, but I don’t know how to do that. What’s more, I have to support my family financially. Rakesh

Dear Rakesh,

Please get in touch with a good career counsellor who will help you identify your basic personality type and core career-oriented skills and traits to help you understand and shortlist your area of interest and aptitude. .

I am 17 and took my Board exams earlier in the year. I have a goal and roadmap regarding my life and also motivate others to be productive. I deleted my social networking profiles to prepare for my Board exams. But, I feel lonely. What should I do? Sushant

Dear Sushant,

What are you doing now? Do you enjoy the course you are pursuing? What makes you feel alone and lonely? Have you tried developing new hobbies and interests? How long have you been feeling this way? Do you have any good friends in the new course? Though you can reinstall social media, we need to develop real one-on-one friendships and not merely thrive off virtual connects. Try exercising regularly and playing a sport. Volunteering for a cause, close to your heart, can also give you meaning and purpose. If you still feel lonely a week from now, please get yourself evaluated by a counselling psychologist.

I will complete my B.A. (JMC) this year. I have done internships in digital marketing and content writing, and will take the entrance exams for my Master’s. However, I am confused about what to do next. Muskan

Dear Muskan,

Go ahead with your Master’s. Start networking and look for some part-time job options in digital marketing and content writing, if you enjoy it. It will take you about 12-15 months to stabilise and find something that you deeply enjoy. By then, you will be nearing the end of your course. If you are not happy working, you can consider moving industries and go ahead with core journalism and mass communications after your Master’s.

I am a Bachelor of Science graduate enrolled for a Master’s in Maths. What are my career options? Hemantha

Dear Hemantha,

There are many rewarding, productive career options for Maths students. You could choose from being a Data Scientist to a Machine Learning Expert, a Business Analyst, a Blockchain Developer, a Banker, join Actuarial Sciences, be an Economist, a Statistician, a Psychometrician, or even a mathematician.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.