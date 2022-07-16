Find the flow

Retreat into your daily ritual to find your flow. | Photo Credit: Freepik

July 16, 2022 13:53 IST

Create daily rituals that help you rejuvenate and refresh

My last article on finding rituals and cuing-in to its immersive state to refresh, led to a curious exchange of ideas and conversation with some of you. It occurs to me that there’s more room to talk about this by way of individual experiences. The book The Psychology of Optimal Experiences, by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, describes flow as “the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter; the experience itself is so enjoyable that people will do it even at great cost, for the sheer sake of doing it”. We have often been told that it’s our mind (thoughts) that creates and amplifies stress and negative emotion.

The question then is — what happens to the mind in a state of flow? Inside ‘flow’, the mind is “in order”; it is sharp, alert, immersed and present. It is in its most essential state, primed to conceive and create.

I have an annual ritual. Every year, I sign up to hike in the remote mountains. I sign up for untried terrains and throw myself in, to experience the unexplored. I have come to see this as my period of creative incubation. It is also a period when I’m no one in particular, not a mom, daughter or wife, nor a writer or coach to someone. If anything, I am student-like, seeking the softening that surrender brings, free to wonder at things that elude me in daily life where I am conditioned to know and predict. I travel mostly with unknown people, never in-charge of choosing my travelling tribe, I fumble and flourish among strangers, I note my reaction to surprises that emerge at the core of these expeditions and I revel in them in entirety. At a physical level, these adventures come with testing terrains and hardships that I can have no prior experience of, certainly never enough training to preempt Nature’s true nature, retiring exhausted to an unknown bed each night, for days. It is exhilarating and brings me into an uncommon state of immersion and rejuvenation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moments of flow

Flow (Joy) and freedom are sensations that we do not ordinarily experience in our daily, often regimented, lives. With the numerous roles we serve and the multitude of tasks, turns and bends of a day, we are, at best, able to achieve a satisfactory or a fulfilling day. How do I recognise these pure moments? My predisposition makes me want to find periods of flow beyond my big annual ritual. What can I do to create a few hours of bliss daily or frequently? What kind of a ritual can I develop that can generate an hour of timeless Joy, frequently? For me, there has been goodness lurking in the folds of these questions. I recognised that, even in an ordinary day, there are flashes of that ‘realm of experience’ that occur. They are the moments that evoke silent smiles and sighs, once I settle down to retire at the end of a day. I tend to think that this is true for many of us.

These are fleeting, ephemeral moments that pass us by as we go about our daily life. We don’t expect timelessness in the middle of our time-starved days; hence, they go unnoticed. Yet as they occur, they soften the impact of a day for us. The expression of being-in-the-zone, periods of connection, fleeting joy, are all moments in flow.

Joseph Campbell, one of 20th century’s most influential thinkers, alludes to a ‘sacred place’ — a space for uninterrupted reflection and unrushed creative work that each of us can ritualise to make space for joy. He talks of a ‘bliss station: a room, or a certain hour or so in a day’ into which we ought to root ourselves inviting the experience of bliss.

My ritual in the mountains is annual. I also have simpler daily rituals, somewhat non-negotiable periods of self-connection. I retreat to my desk, certainly once a day, to connect and nurture the ideas bubbling at the surface of my consciousness. I write, make notes, build on thoughts or just read or listen to topics that interest me. These moments are crystal sharp, at the exclusion of everything else, vitally connected to my life and experiences. Every morning I retreat into an hour of fitness activity, be it yoga on the mat, or run a few miles, or an outdoor walk. My rituals give shape to my daily life, make the days uniquely gratifying, and are distinct tools to get into ‘flow’ and rejuvenate. How do you get into flow, frequently?

Nivedita is an executive and life coach, mentor and writer. nivedita@lifealigncoaching.com