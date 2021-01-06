Funding the future

Freepik

06 January 2021 13:00 IST

Worried about the fees for the course of your choice? Check out the various financing options before selecting the one that works

While one always wants to select the right career, the plethora of options and courses leaves one wondering which would the best. Students face several challenges in choosing the right institute and path and even in considering digital or home-based learning as an option. Till just a decade ago, education was imparted through traditional institutions. Today with the impact of both technology and the pandemic, the learning experience has been restructured.

While ideally a student’s learning experience should be holistic, finances do play a big role in the course choice. Hence it is wise to fund your education gradually rather than invest a lump sum even if one has the money. Fee financing solutions are convenient in terms of choosing an institute, loan amount and also the number of instalments for repayment. What’s more, such education loans are offered at zero percent in many cases or at marginal interest rate depending on where one wants to study.

Moreover, when choosing the right institute and fee funding platform, it is important to consider the convenience of repayment, mortgage and interest rates. One needs to feel at ease with the payment of EMIs and educational insurance while getting the best learning experience at the best price.

Education must be accessible to everyone universally without distinction of any manner. We can only look into our past and progress in our future.

The writer is co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Financepeer