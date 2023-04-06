ADVERTISEMENT

File affidavit in the plea challenging eligibility criterion: Bombay High Court tells National Testing Agency

April 06, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Advocate Rui Rodriguez appearing for the NTA, said the candidates had to either score 75% in board exams or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file an affidavit in a plea, challenging the eligibility criterion of 75% marks in Class 12 for appearing in JEE Mains exams 2023.

A Division Bench of acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by activist Anubha Sahai, in this connection, seeking its removal.

The court asked the NTA, “What is the purpose of giving 75% for 12th standard as a criterion? There is a qualifying examination.”

The court looked up the data of 2019, and noted that the score for the top 20 percentile in some boards was even higher than 75%.

The court asked if the relaxation was meaningful as it would benefit few boards. For Maharashtra, the cut-off was even higher than the CBSE, it maintained.

The court has asked the NTA to file an affidavit.

The PIL states, “The marks scored by the students is not a true reflection of their actual ability. Therefore, students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations, can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them, it will affect the future of lakhs of bright students.”

The JEE Main session 2 exams will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

