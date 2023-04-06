File affidavit in the plea challenging eligibility criterion: Bombay High Court tells National Testing Agency

April 06, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file an affidavit in a plea, challenging the eligibility criterion of 75% marks in Class 12 for appearing in JEE Mains exams 2023.

A Division Bench of acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V. Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by activist Anubha Sahai, in this connection, seeking its removal.

The court asked the NTA, “What is the purpose of giving 75% for 12th standard as a criterion? There is a qualifying examination.”

Advocate Rui Rodriguez appearing for the NTA, said the candidates had to either score 75% in board exams or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

The court looked up the data of 2019, and noted that the score for the top 20 percentile in some boards was even higher than 75%.

The court asked if the relaxation was meaningful as it would benefit few boards. For Maharashtra, the cut-off was even higher than the CBSE, it maintained.

The court has asked the NTA to file an affidavit.

The PIL states, “The marks scored by the students is not a true reflection of their actual ability. Therefore, students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations, can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them, it will affect the future of lakhs of bright students.”

The JEE Main session 2 exams will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.