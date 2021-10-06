Work while you study

06 October 2021 12:19 IST

Factors to consider when looking for part-time jobs while studying abroad

Studying overseas is expensive, not just because the tuition fees at universities are steep but also because of the accompanying living expenses. For most destinations like the U.S., the U.K., or Australia, living expenses can easily add another 30-40% to your tuition fees. The good news is that international student visas often come with work rights that allow students to get part-time jobs which not just subsidises their costs, but also helps add valuable experience and skills to their resumes. Also, working a part-time job is a great way to connect with the local people and culture.

Options

Countries such as the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland, China, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia are usually lenient when it comes to allowing students from other countries with a student visa to work. The U.K. allows students studying longer than six months, on tier-4 student visas, to work for 10-20 hours per week during study periods, and 40 hours during vacation. Australia allows you to work up to 40 hours every two weeks and full-time during vacation, on a student visa. In the U.S.,students can hold jobs online or on-campus during their first year of studies after which they can use the OPT route to get another 12 or 24-month approval to work in off-campus jobs. The OPT time limit, however, includes employment gained both during studies and post-studies so you need to carefully plan how to utilise this option. Consult the university student support or your admissions counsellor about the work rights in your destination.

The second question is about the kind of jobs one can apply for and how much would it pay. Ideally, the best are the jobs that allow students to develop essential skills, socially integrate and earn enough to cover living expenses. This may be hard to realise especially for first-year students but, over time, they will find a combination that works. Students typically start off with basic jobs available on campus or in the local F&B or retail services industry. The good part is that there are set pay standards that ensure that students can predict their incomes. For example, students can earn $300-400 per week in Australia and about £120-150 per week in the U.K. in such jobs. In the second or third years, paid internships and research projects start opening up. These not only add to one’s resume but also bring in more money. Those with an academic flair can also try tutoring other students.

Most universities have student support cells that advertise part-time opportunities. Make sure you connect with the placement and career services offices right at the beginning to understand how they can help. Student guilds are another source of information and often host numerous part-time or research projects. Also, make sure you are connected to the international student groups for similar information.

Last, students should be aware of the employment protection they are entitled to. There are many establishments that take advantage of international students’ need for extra cash and often violate pay standards and weekly work hour restrictions. Students should also remember that their primary focus at this stage is to finish their education and part-time employment is secondary.

The write is CoFounder of The WorldGrad