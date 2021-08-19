Offshore options

19 August 2021 10:37 IST

With students increasingly opting to study abroad, here is a look at what they should consider before selecting a course or college.

As of 2016, over 3 lakh Indian students were pursuing their studies abroad, and this has increased significantly. Data from the MEA reveals that over 10.9 lakh Indians are studying in around 85 countries, as of January 2021. This indicates that students are increasingly moving abroad in search of better education opportunities. How does one decide which programme/country to select when planning to study abroad? While research and planning are important, clarity is vital. Prepare a journal and jot down your answers to the following:

Reason for studying abroad: Your decision must be your own and not out of pressure. Living in another country is a different experience, so make sure you are ready for it. Is your stay going to be short-term, long-term, or permanent? Is your course a short-term one or a long-term? Are you going there for an undergraduate course, a Master’s, an MBA or a diploma?

Goals: Short-term goals imply immediate goals such as course takeaways and completion, while long-term ones mean asking yourself questions such as where you see yourself in the next decade.

Budget: Some programmes are costly but offer higher returns, while others are highly economical with a low cost of survival in a different country. Opt for a loan only after figuring out your preferences.

Openness to a new culture: Moving abroad involves intercultural connection. So, one needs to know if he/she can adjust to it. Are you open to learning a new language? Changing your eating habits? In case you are considering non-English speaking country, you need to brush up your skills in the language of that nation to be able to adapt to the environment and understand what is being said.

Location: Local hiring is a popular concept abroad. This doesn’t mean that top colleges outside the city don’t have a good impact, but, if similar colleges are shortlisted, choosing a college and suitable course in the city offers more opportunities of networking, interactions with industry, and thus more opportunities. Fees also vary based on location — the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, are expensive. Also, prime locations in the U.S. such as California, LA, New York, will cost more whereas locations such as Arizona, Texas, Houston, may be more affordable. On the other hand, countries Canada and Ireland are relatively less expensive while Italy, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Finland have excellent public universities.

Course structure: It must be skill-based with a curriculum that offers diversity through elective courses, as it helps an individual to not just acquire a degree, but also gain specialised learning, and prepares him/her for the industry environment.

Reputation among recruiters: This is important to get a good job after completing the course.

The writer is CEO, ForeignAdmit