Factors that go into publishing research in journals

Achieving academic excellence has become crucial in a competitive environment and publishing in reputed journals is an integral part of research and academic excellence. However, this involves many aspects. Publications can be categorised broadly as commercial or trade journals and peer-reviewed, scientific, refereed journals. The former are good for beginners or students at the undergraduate (UG) level as they are less significant compared to peer-reviewed journals, which play a vital role in research. Peer-reviewed journals are classified into grades, quartiles, impact factor, accessibility, and cost and graded as top, medium, and low grade.

Factors at play

In the first category are those that have Scientific Citation Index, Web of Science. Publication of papers in the Scientific Citation Index journals fetch the highest credit. Those listed in the University Grants Commission (UGC) and UGC CARE are considered medium-grade journals, while those under Google Scholar Indexing and also non-indexed journals are deemed low-grade journals.

At the UG level, publications in commercial or trade journals and Google Scholar Indexed peer-reviewed journals are adequate. A postgraduate student should publish at least one article as review article in a UGC-listed journal or SCOPUS journal. A research scholar should mandatorily publish a review article in a Web of Science or preferably in a Scientific Citation Index journal. Collaborating with internationally reputed researchers will enhance chances of article being accepted in top-grade journals and also earn more citations.

Peer-reviewed journals are classified under quartile range as Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4, with the first being the highest grade of publication. Since these have a high visibility, it is considered very prestigious to have one’s research published in them, giving the researcher a high credit and many citations. A research scholar should publish at least papers in Q4 as the bare minimum requirement.

Apart from this, journals are also classified as high and low impact. Despite being peer-reviewed, a journal may be classified as no impact and fetch low credit. A journal that has an impact factor above five is considered high impact and offers a researcher high visibility.

The next aspect is accessibility. Open access journals get better visibility but may charge a publication fee depending on the grade or level. Today, many top-grade journals have made their content open access. Many journals require payment to process the article. While some have nominal charges, other require quite heavy fees.

A critical parameter to evaluate a researcher’s eminence is the H index, which is based on the number of citations from a published article. Getting more citations from more published articles increases a researcher’s H index value. A value above 20 implies a good researcher.

Thus, the being published in journals indicate a researcher’s analytical and scholastic ability and helps promote both the individual and the institution.

The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Textile Chemistry, SSM College of Engineering, Komarapalayam.

