Facing the storm

I am working as an assistant manager in a leading public sector bank for the last five years. I am now 28 years old and have done my B.Tech. I would like to know about opportunities abroad in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector — both government and private (with an inclination towards government), keeping my current job experience in mind. Also, I would like to know about the various courses which I should opt for, in order to equip myself with the skills necessary to handle managerial roles. I am confused as to how and where I should start looking for government jobs abroad, which is not restricted to banking alone. — Karthik Mohanadasan

Dear Karthik,

BFSI sector includes companies that provide a range of products/services used by IT/ITES/BPO companies and technical/professional services that manage data processing, application testing and software development. An MBA in Banking Management/Finance Management is a good start. Some of the entrance exams conducted for bank recruitment are IBPS Common Written Exam for Probationary Officer, State Bank of India Probationary Officer, Common Written Exam for Regional Rural Banks, Common Written Exam for Specialist Officer, RBI Grade A and Grade B Exams, and so on. There is more information on http://www.bfsissc.com that you will benefit from. Good luck.

I have been preparing for the bank exam for the last two years and I am yet to clear them. I feel stressed out and demotivated. How do I stay positive and achieve my goal? — Swetha. A

Dear Swetha,

I understand your stress and frustration. Many of these entrance exams are really hard, long, tough and downright demotivating if you do not clear them. However, the only truth that exists, if you want to get to the rainbow at the end of the storm, is to brave and face the storm. There are no secrets to success. It is the result of sheer preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. Do not let anyone and anything demotivate you and feel rejected. After the initial disappointment and sadness, start afresh and prepare harder. Pick a subject that you are confident in. Practise more mock tests and equip yourself with better time management skills. Identify what went wrong both the times. Get some good online resources and join a coaching class if that will help. A structured study schedule is really helpful, especially where you feel accountable to a mentor. All the best.

