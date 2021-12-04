Going beyond theory

04 December 2021 13:09 IST

Extended Reality-based technology offers students and teachers a more interactive, advanced, and fun learning environment

With the rapid changes of the digital era, educational institutions are experiencing humongous pressure in the race to deliver excellent technology- enabled teaching and providing students with the best experiences.

The advances of online learning over the past two years has helped students become active learning seekers. They are no longer confined to a classroom in order to learn. In such a situation, Extended Reality-based learning not only upgrades the process but also provides an in-depth understanding of topics.

Flexibility

Extended Reality or XR encompasses Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). According to a survey conducted by Statista, 80% of people using VR/AR devices experienced better learning motivation and 93% mentioned that it had increased their spatial understanding of the subject.

XR-based technology offers students and teachers a more interactive, advanced, and fun learning environment. Apart from flexibility in study schedules and teaching modes, XR technologies will not only enable institutions to better understand learners’ profiles through advanced data analytics but also ways to use the information in customising and improving the educational pedagogy. XR permits students to experience new and futuristic ways of learning. For example, experiments can be done in a safer and less expensive manner. In subjects like chemistry, there will no need to fear explosions or injuries.

Better understanding

XR-based education helps students enhance and expand their imagination and leads to better understanding. For teachers, it provides visualisation aids that help them teach in a practical manner rather than just in a conceptual way. Statista’s survey showed that students preferred VR courses as they felt they were taken within the context and this helped them retain information. With technology evolving every day, the XR market will continue to grow and become a breakthrough development in the education industry.

The writer is the VP Operations, SRV Media, Pune.