Explore your options

Are you uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I am pursuing an M.A. in Sanskrit. Am I eligible to write the IAS exam? — Gaurav Tiwari

Dear Gaurav,

Yes, absolutely. The academic requirements, as per the IAS eligibility criteria, is that the candidate must hold a degree from government-recognised universities or possess an equivalent qualification and produce proof of having passed the said exam. Sign up to an online IAS coaching course that helps you develop some sense of routine and discipline to start working towards your goal. It will also familiarise you with the exam pattern, questions and help build up speed. You can still study Sanskrit in your free time and keep that going as well. Good luck.

I am a third-year, B.Tech computer science student. Of late, I have become interested in economics and banking, and want to get into the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). I am also interested in data science and am planning to learn econometrics. Can I can make it to RBI, given my engineering background? — Prasanth Medicharla

Dear Prasanth,

The RBI continuously invites applications for two direct entries now, across the clerical and the managerial carder. Detailed information with entrance exam dates and criteria for application is available on http://www.rbi.org.in Study that in detail and prepare extensively for these exams. Good luck.

I am in my first year of B.A. Sociology (Hons) and want to do an MA too. What are my career options? — Basudev Dash

Dear Basudev,

You could do a MA in Sociology and, post that, employment opportunities are available across multiple sectors such as research firms, public health and welfare organisations across local and central government, law firms, international organisations, advertising agencies, public relations firms, survey and polling organisations to police and probation services. You should introspect and identify what part of sociology you enjoy and where would you like to make a contribution while working. Best wishes.

I graduated in Mechanical Engineering last year and I am currently working in an EPC company. I want to pursue my MS in Atomspheric Science. Is it feasible? Should I shift my stream or do something in the existing one? — Balasubramanian G

Dear Balasubramanian,

Yes, it is both possible and feasible. I would like to understand, though, what is it that you want do thereafter? Are you not enjoying the EPC job? What are you passionate about; what gives you joy and happiness? Is Atmospheric Science a hobby or a deep passion? How young are you? There are plenty jobs available in that field, including air pollution specialist, air quality scientist, alternative energy consultant, atmospheric science researcher, climate change analyst, educator, environmental impact assessor, environmental monitoring scientist, environmental scientist, a meteorologist and so on, but are you convinced that this is what your heart wants? It is almost like reinventing the wheel. Could this be a keen hobby that you can engage with while continuing your EPC job? Work on a cost-benefit analysis and identify the pros and cons of both and then take a evaluated call. Best wishes.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.