Explore your interests

Uncertain about your career choice? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am in class XI. How do I start preparing for various entrance exams? —Talari Harshini

Dear Talari,

Good that you are motivated to start working hard towards these entrance exams right away. Start by solving the old question papers (all available online). Time yourself to find areas that you need to spruce up. If you find that hard, enrol with a reputed coaching centre that will help you with a structured course and a syllabus to follow. AILET and LSAT are essentially test reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and writing.

I am doing a Master’s in English from Delhi University. As I am interested in Linguistics, I want to take this interest further. Should I opt for an M.Phil or a Ph.D and do it in India or abroad? — Riya Teotia

Dear Riya,

This depends on what you want to do post the course and where you see yourself settling down. The finances also play a huge role. Work on a cost-benefit analysis of both choices and dilemmas, keeping in mind your eventual goal. Write down the positives and the negatives for both and you will see the writing clearly on the wall.

I have completed my graduation and want to pursue a travel-related course. What courses can I pursue? — Bhanupartap

Dear Bhanupratap,

There are so many courses that can help you make this dream a reality! There are certificate courses in Travel and Tourism, Cruise Line Operations and Management, Airfares and Ticketing, Computer Reservation System, Master’s in Tourism Administration, Hotel Management, Travel and Tourism, Hospitality and Travel Management, Executive MBA in Tourism, Hospitality and Aviation Programme, and so on. Make sure though that your skill-sets also match this profession. You need strong interpersonal and communication skills, a pleasant well-groomed personality, flexibility, enthusiasm, good admin, management problem-solving, and networking and leadership skills.

I have completed my BA Sociology and am preparing for the UPSC exams. I am interested in archaeology. Are there any special exams to join the Archaeological Survey of India? — Komal Pooja

Dear Komal,

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has several departments that comprise of administrative, publication, photography, excavation, restoration, and several others. Based on your qualification and interest, you can apply for the entrance tests held by SSC (Staff Selection Commission) and UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

Based on your application, the recruitment cell will announce whether you are eligible to take an exam and finish the next steps. This is for a permanent position. Alternatively, you may also apply, based on your qualifications and experience, to be hired as a field archaeologist or research assistant at the circle offices and excavation branches (after your postgraduation). This position is purely contractual or temporary. After your one term, your service will be evaluated and if satisfactory, you may get an extension, a great way to get working with ASI.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.