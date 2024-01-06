Explore the options

I completed my B.Tech. in Civil and Environmental Engineering in 2018 and completed M.Tech. in Water and Environmental Technology in 2023. But I am not getting any job opportunities. How can I build my career? Devraj

Dear Devraj,

Start by looking at entry-level positions in your field and gain practical experience and build your professional network. Consider working with consulting firms, construction companies, environmental agencies, or research institutions. Network by attending industry events, conferences, and job fairs to connect with professionals in the field. Create an online presence on professional networking sites like LinkedIn. Consider pursuing marketable professional certifications like a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) or Certified Environmental Professional (CEP). Explore job opportunities in government agencies, and look for positions related to water resource management, infrastructure development, and environmental protection. Consider expanding your job search to a broader geographic area if possible. Some regions may have more job opportunities in your field than others.

I am studying in Class 6 in Kalaburagi. I am not sure whether I should do IT or opt for Civil Services. I am confident about doing IT because my school has several courses for the entrance exams. Sai Prasad

Dear Sai Prasad,

You have have plenty of time to make this decision. Choose a path that aligns with your passions and goals. IT encompasses various fields, including software development, cybersecurity, and data science, so you can choose a specialisation that interests you. Civil servants play a vital role in shaping policies and governance but the UPSC exam is highly competitive and challenging. Focus on your school for now and explore IT with the courses your school offers, as it will give you a good foundation. Also, participate in extracurricular activities, clubs, or competitions related to IT and build your skills and knowledge. Stay open to other subjects and fields, as you progress through school. Your interests may evolve as you learn more about different subjects and careers choices.

I finished my B. Tech. in 2022 and got an offer letter from an MNC. But, with the company not doing well, the joining letter never came. I not getting any other offers, despite trying hard. This is affecting my mental and physical health. How can I overcome this? Sanjana

Dear Sanjana,

Get yourself assessed by a counselling psychologist and evaluate your mental health. You need a positive, patient, stable mindset to look and apply for jobs. Setbacks and failures are normal and temporary! Find out what is lacking in your CV. Some sectors have more job opportunities than others. Are you willing to move out of your comfort zone? Use your professional network to leverage and reach out to people for opportunities. Contact your classmates, professors, and industry contacts and diversify your job search strategies. Check job search websites, company career pages, and social media platforms while engaging with placement companies. Do you need to upgrade your current skills to become more employable? Are there opportunities to work on projects and take up freelance work? This will help you stay functional, earn something, gain experience and maintain a routine. Finally, meet a career counselor and seek personalised guidance and support.

I finished my B.A. English Language and Literature and have got an offer for MA from two universities in Philosophy and in Public Health. While I have an interest in experiencing PG life, I have no clue which one has better scope in the long term. Balagopal

Dear Balagopal,

Both courses are great but have very different career choices. So this decision should be based on your individual interests, values, and aspirations and align with your personal passion and long-term goals. A Master’s in Philosophy will allow you to engage in deep intellectual exploration, critical thinking, study of existential crisis, ethics, and knowledge. This will improve your critical thinking, help you analyse complex issues, and communicate effectively. If you have a passion to teach, you could get into academia. An M.A Public Health addresses critical issues like disease prevention, health promotion, and healthcare system improvement. You can make a positive impact on public health at the community, national, or global level across a wide range of careers, including epidemiology, health policy, healthcare management, and research. It is a field with strong job prospects. However, you may need to study and specialise further to move ahead. Identify your interests, strengths, and passions that align with your values and goals. Do you see yourself working in academia and research? Are you interested in addressing public health challenges? Explore potential career paths, the job market, industry trends, and the demand for professionals in each field. Speak to different people across both fields, as they will provide you with an accurate measure of their challenges and opportunities.