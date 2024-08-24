Explore and research

I am 19 years old and in the second year of B.A. History. I would like to do my PG abroad. Which colleges can I consider? Also what are my career options? Anuranj

Dear Anuranj,

In the U.S., some of the best colleges for PG in History are Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University, and University of California-Berkeley. In the U.K., the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), University College London (UCL), and King’s College are the ones to consider. In Canada, look at University of Toronto, McGill University, and University of British Columbia (UBC).

As far as career options go, you can be a historian, archivist, curator in a museum, or teacher / professor in academia and research. You can also be a content writer, a policy analyst, or a cultural consultant.

Research and identify programmes offering Master’s and PhD programmes in History, Historical Studies, and related disciplines in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Europe, and other preferred destinations. Explore the curriculum, faculty, research areas, facilities, and opportunities to identify the most suitable one based on your interests, aspirations, and preferences.

I am 25. I have completed my Master’s and qualified in the NET. But I am only doing part-time jobs. I feel lost and don’t know what to do further. Saima

Dear Saima,

While this feeling is common to many people, it’s never too late to explore new opportunities, reassess your career goals, and make informed decisions about your future. Seek professional guidance from qualified career counsellors to get insights on your personality and aspirations. This will help you identify, evaluate, and explore a suitable career path. Reflect on your core interests, strengths, and values to identify the industry, and role that will best align with your personal and professional preferences.

Consider your academic background and work experience to identify the areas of expertise you have acquired. Consider industries, and sectors that align with your interests, qualifications, and aspirations, and identify a potential path that may offer growth, development, and personal fulfilment. Then invest in continuous learning, skill development, and professional growth by pursuing additional courses, certifications, training programmes, workshops, and educational opportunities to stay competitive and relevant. Connect and network with professionals, experts, and others in the field to gain insights, advice, and recommendations regarding career paths, opportunities, and strategies to succeeds.

I am in the final year of B.Com. Finance. I am confused about the next step. Some say I should do a PG but others say that is of no use. How can I decide? Partha

Dear Partha,

This decision depends on your career aspirations, interests, goals, personality and personal circumstances. Reflect on your career goals and inherent passion to gain clarity and insights into the types of careers, industries, and roles that align with you. What do you enjoy: finance, accounting, banking, investment, financial planning, analysis, consulting, research, entrepreneurship? Research the different options available to individuals with a B.Com. in Finance, and see what excites you. A PG degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, or related fields will add specialised knowledge and skills, enhance your qualifications and open up advanced career opportunities. You will also be able to connect, network, and collaborate with industry professionals, experts and others and expand your professional relationships, and connections to gain valuable insights, guidance, and recommendations regarding career paths, opportunities, and strategies for success.

I am 20 and a B.Sc. PCM graduate. I took a year off to prepare for the M.Sc. entrance exams in an IIT but couldn’t clear that or leverage my UPSC preparation. Now, I want to dedicate myself to preparing for the civil services but don’t want to drop another year. I don’t know what else I can study. Unnati

Dear Unnati,

Identify your career goals and aspirations. What interests and motivates you? Understand the types of careers, industries, roles, and opportunities that align with your skills, qualifications, and overall life plan. Reflect on your preparation, learnings, and feedback from your UPSC preparation, and use those to enhance your performance. Also, explore alternate career paths available in Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, R&D, Education, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, Information Technology, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and other related fields Consider postgraduate studies, specialised courses, certifications, training programmes, and advanced qualifications to enhance your knowledge, skills, and qualifications. Develop a comprehensive career plan and a roadmap that outlines and defines your short-term and long-term goals, and objectives. Identify and prioritise actions, initiatives, and decisions required to achieve success. If you still feel overwhelmed and confused, consult a qualified career counsellor who will help you identify, evaluate, and decide on a suitable career path based on your interests, qualifications, and personality.