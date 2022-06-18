Explore all options

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

I am in class 10 and my dream is to be a doctor. But, my family doesn’t want me to attempt BiPC and crack the NEET as they feel I have to study for a long time and the earnings are also not good. They want me to take MPC and pursue Engineering. How can I fix this? – Anushree

Dear Anushree,

Getting a professional personality profile done might help you. Should your aptitude, attitude, interests, skillset, and traits be more aligned to being a doctor than an engineer, you can pursue your case with your parents. There is no point doing a professional course when your heart is not in it. Take your time and see if there are options in engineering that could perhaps interest you. If not, stay firm and assert your choice.

I am a 21-year-old final-year M.A. Broadcast Journalism student. I am also studying French and hold an A2 diploma. I wish to start a career utilising both my communication and French language skills. What are my options? I am also planning to take the Assistant Public Relations Officer exam. How should I prepare? - Sansriti

Dear Sansriti,

You can explore options across news channels as a TV anchor, a news writer, a correspondent, a production executive, a feature producer, or a video journalist across TV, radio and the Internet in English and French. You could start an exclusive YouTube channel. Check out French companies that have this need, and Alliance Francaise too, on job opportunities that can be explored locally and/or in France. Investigation, research programmes, documentaries and other factual shows are options too.

For the PRO exam, make sure you are familiar with the eligibility criteria, syllabus and the exam pattern. Work out past papers and prepare a study timetable and follow it religiously. Take regular mock tests for time-management and to familiarise yourself with content and exam pattern. Don’t forget to eat healthy and sleep well so that you can perform well.

I have completed my B.Sc. Physics with 8.4 CGPA and am currently preparing for the competitive exams. However, I am interested in teaching and want to pursue M.Sc. Physics with B.Ed. My parents’ financial condition is not good. Will this be a correct decision? – Roshan

Dear Roshan,

Keep preparing for the competitive exams but do not lose sight of the M.Sc. admissions. You must have a steady Plan B in place and can always apply for a student loan. Fortunately, this course doesn’t cost a lot compared to other specialised Master’s programmes.

I am in class 11 and am preparing for CLAT 2023. I find it difficult and tiring to cope with school work and coaching. How can I handle this? – Palak

Dear Palak,

CLAT coaching can be pretty demanding. Ensure that you stay connected with coaching classes and try not to let work pile up. Stay realistic in terms of what is achievable in a day and commit to doing that to the best of your ability. You will need to get your act together and Work on time-management techniques as you move to class 12. Use a to-do list to identify and prioritise urgent tasks and schedule realistic timeframes to prioritise and complete them. Be aware and mindful of activities that are time stealers and reduce time spent on gadgets and social media. Eat well, get plenty of rest and have some fun and exercise every day!

