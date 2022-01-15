Explore all options

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

After my Class 12 in PCMB, I am pursuing BSc EMS(Economics, Mathematics, Statistics). I plan to clear the ACET and join IAI to become an actuary. I was told that I should have opted for Engineering or Medicine. Is this true? - Praveen

Dear Praveen

Who sowed this seed of doubt in your head? There will be many people who will give you unsolicited advice and make you feel less confident and unsure about yourself and get under your skin. Do not give them that power. Build healthy boundaries with friends, relatives, and family members, and make sure that you take charge of your life. You have made the right choice and will do just fine. Now give this course your all.

I am a class 12 pass student preparing for IPMAT and DUJAT. I love the subjects of my stream and, in the course of my preparation, found that I enjoy making others understand concepts. What would be a right career choice? Tripti

Dear Tripti,

Would you like to set up a training institute eventually and help aspiring candidates like yourself crack these exams? There is a dearth of genuine, affordable centres that are candidate-centric and ensure that the student understands all the concepts. However, first, you need to prove yourself in your field and accomplish and set right your credentials.

I’m a B.Sc. Nursing graduate working in a hospital as a staff nurse, but not sure if I can survive in this field for long. I don’t know which path I ought to opt for: MSc nursing and go teach or be a nurse, or try to crack the UPSC.

Are you tired of working long hours and numb watching the pain and suffering or is it the hospital setting that you don’t like? If so, why would you take up M.Sc. Nursing? Are you genuinely interested in teaching? UPSC is so far from nursing and teaching? What is it that draws you to the Civil Services? It is important to identify what you really like. Please meet a competent career counsellor who can help you get over this feeling of being all messed up and to make a well-informed decision.

I am pursuing my graduation in English Literature and would like to pursue my PG abroad. How will I know if I am eligible, and how do I apply for the same? - Balagopal

Dear Balagopal,

First, shortlist the course (part-time or full-time), college, and country of your choice. A Master’s programme in many countries is a one-year course, though some offer specialisation in the second year. The eligibility criteria: Your Bachelor’s degree, a good TOEFL/IELTS score, Your CV/Resume, Statement of Purpose (SOP), Academic Transcripts, Letter of Recommendations (LORs), along with your course application. The costs can also be significant and so you need to look for scholarships and/or a student loan. Check the college websites and start a dialogue with the admissions counsellor.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’