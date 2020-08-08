Engineering solutions

08 August 2020 12:54 IST

Explore a career that combines creativity with technical know-how to make products, experiences and business better

Product design (or industrial design) as a profession is linked to the second Industrial Revolution — popularly known as the Technological Revolution. Product designers work with customers and marketing departments to understand user needs and develop products that can be manufactured efficiently and are commercially viable. They are qualified by training, technical experience and visual sensibility to determine the materials, mechanisms, shape, colour, surface finishes and aesthetics of objects to be reproduced in quantity.

The formal instruction for product design has its roots in the pedagogical approach of the Bauhaus, a German art school that was operational between 1919 and 1933 and had a lasting influence on art and design.

Students of product design learn the fundamentals of art and design as well as study natural and man-made materials, manufacturing techniques, technology, ergonomics and human factors, among other courses. Design courses are experiential in nature and students immerse themselves in the users’ environment to empathise with them and understand their stated and implicit needs. This strong emphasis on understanding the user, combined with problem-solving skills, is what makes the product designer a valued member of a team.

Advertising

Advertising

New platforms

The advent of computers and the Internet led to the rise of a new branch of design called interaction design. In this specialised field, the product designers work closely with hardware and software developers.

The growth of the SaaS (Software as a Service) and the app economy has also kicked off a new field of service designer. But the core of designing remains the same; i.e. solving customer problems, albeit on the digital medium.

Over the years, the role of a product designer has expanded to the point where the World Design Organisation has redefined product design as a strategic problem-solving trans-disciplinary process that drives innovation, builds business success, and leads to a better quality of life through innovative products, systems, services and experiences.

Product design education is available both at the Bachelor’s and Master’s levels across several universities in India and abroad. Prospective students are expected to have drawing and sketching skills and the ability to think critically. But, above all, they should be passionate about creating innovative products. Design education develops a student’s observation and analytical skills.

Students have the option to secure jobs in the industry, independent design studios, start-ups or undertake research. Some students also go on to start their own ventures.

The writer is Associate Professor, Director, Master of Integrated Product Design, Anant National University.