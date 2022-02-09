Experts stress on awareness for a safer digital economy

‘Compliance, security risk assessment are important’

There is a need for Internet users to train themselves on the best practices of cybersecurity and follow dos and don’ts to ensure a safe digital economy, according to experts.

During a webinar organised by The Hindu and Fortuner, a cybersecurity company, panellists stressed the significance of personal and organisational online security. They reiterated that user awareness would help with digital transformations in future.

The panellists said that by improving awareness on how to use technology with responsibility, there would be safer Internet; also, data security, application security and network security had remained the common goal for all organisations.

Rajesh Maurya, Vice-President India & SAARC of Fortinet, said, “Organisations need to train users on how to access data or how to use the network [company-owned cloud solutions or applications]. Compliance and security risk assessment are the important requirements to move forward,” he added.

Sameer Ratolikar, CISO of HDFC Bank, said, “ The guideline on digital payment security has undergone a massive transformation. Today it talks about securing payment transactions — not only securing applications but also point of sale devices, having proper encryption, decryption mechanisms on your point of sales devices and ATMs,” he said.

“While the dos and don’ts of cybersecurity are easily accessible, users need to be well informed about security authentication methods like two factor authorisation and accessing an encrypted website. Training on authentication, forcing users to change passwords often and sending alerts before opening a link are some of the methods that organisations can follow,” Mr. Rajesh Maurya said.

“Cyber insurance is coming up in the financial services industry so that there is reasonable coverage for people falling prey to these tactics. Awareness before and during the onboarding of customers must happen. But nothing is complete until the law enforcement agencies come into play. We need cohesiveness to minimise frauds,” Mr. Ratolikar said.