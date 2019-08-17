Experiencing the Rockies

I landed in the happiest place in the U.S., Boulder City in Colorado, to pursue my master’s in Electrical Engineering (EE) at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU). Boulder, a student town, bikers and hikers’ paradise, opened avenues for me to explore the outdoors and the culture. Red-and- brown brick walls, tall trees and Rocky mountains that surround the campus, welcomed me to the university.

Extracurricular

CU’s EE department offers one of the best and challenging power electronics programme, giving us hands-on experience needed in the industry, as well as unique courses in energy systems. I spent many days and nights in the lab building power electronic converters and doing assignments — all worth the effort. Besides regular classes, we have opportunities to get involved with several clubs. I was a part of the Women in Electrical Engineering, Energy Club, Society of Women Engineers which gave me support and a broader outlook on industry. I also reinstated the IEEE student branch.

Many activities happen each day at the university, be it technical talks, cultural events or hiking trips and walking tours — every day is new and adventurous. The International Student and Scholar Services Office organises trips for international students and scholars, where I had a chance to meet people from other countries and experience their lifestyle. People here are friendly and at any given time of the day, you find people of all ages running or cycling on the streets. One of the best things about Boulder is the public transport facility — you do not need a car in Boulder. You can bike, walk, or just take a bus if you want to go anywhere within the city, or outside. The university helped me advance professionally, and the city helped me build a healthier and active lifestyle.

Sai Sameera Gudladona graduated in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado, the U.S.