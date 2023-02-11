Examining the four-year UG programme

February 11, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced a new four-year Undergraduate Honours programme, which has thrown multiple challenges to educators. Current UG programmes are of three-year duration and some institutions like Delhi University (DU) have announced that they will continue with these as they have already begun the admission process for 2023-24. There are a few aspects that need to be considered carefully before the new programmes are implemented.

Quality of research

The current undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are meant to equip students with basic knowledge and skills in the subject while the Ph.D. and D.Sc programmes develop specialised skills and focus on original research. In certain areas, there exists a provision to do a Ph.D. after four years of a UG programme. This doesn’t have too many takers and the effort to popularise Ph.D. programmes should not impact the quality of research. Now the new UG programme has an option of research in the fourth year, in which the availability of supervisors in the required areas is mandatory. This could lead to the risk of diluting the standards for supervisors and thereby impacting the quality of research. Already the duration of the B.Ed. programme has been raised to two years from the traditional one year. The multiplicity of courses will necessitate drastic improvements in infrastructure. How many institutions will be able to afford these?

As it is, earlier experiments to reduce the duration of Master’s programmes in Engineering/Technology to 1.5 years instead of the usual two did not work. Eighteen months was found inadequate and so the programmes were retained at two years. Again an attempt is being made to bring all Master’s programmes within the one-year timeframe. If the focus of a PG programme is to ensure that students have greater comprehension of their chosen subject, a one-year PG programme may be inadequate.

Options galore

Another aspect is the multiple entry and exit options, transfer of credits, and migration between institutions. This can give rise to confusion for both institutions and students. Thus, all higher education institutions will require permanent counselling units to guide students. However, this may not be easy to set up and lead to non-implementation of such provisions.

Autonomy issues

Institutional autonomy should not result in non-uniformity. Wide differences in course content and exam and evaluation patterns may jeopardise the process of transfer between institutions. This will lead to trouble for the students and the institutions concerned.

The writer is Former Professor and Director, Entrance Exams and Admission, Anna University, Chennai.