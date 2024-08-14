Exam crazy: NEET scandals are part of a global trend

The latest Indian exam scandals remind us of the centrality of examinations in many aspects of Indian life. The first relating to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to medical programmes, and the second to the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), which determines eligibility for university and college teaching positions, as well as Junior Research Fellowships, have significantly eroded public confidence in the integrity of the examination system in the country.

These incidents are not the first, nor are they likely to be the last. In particular, given the new era of AI, careful attention will need to be given to the entire examination structure — in India and globally.

Lessons from other countries

India may be the most examination-ridden country in the world, although it is certainly not the only one. There seems to be an exam for almost everything — from qualifying for the permanent government job of office attendant to the exalted ranks of the Indian Administrative Service and almost everything in between.

ALSO READ: The Hindu editorial on the need to mend the National Testing Agency

It is possible that more people take national and regional examinations in India than anywhere else in the world — although China may well beat India. In 2024, 13,042,000 students took the Gaokao, the national university entrance exam in China, and 90% of the test takers went on to higher education.

It is worth taking a quick look at the global examination landscape, at some recent scandals, and at some of the debates going on concerning high-stakes exams. Much of the world uses some kind of high-stakes national examinations to determine who can proceed to post-secondary education, and to allocate access to the limited number of places in high prestige universities.

China’s Gaokao is a national examination, administered by the Ministry of Education. It is required for entry to all public universities — and the requirements to gain admission to the top universities such as Tsinghua and Peking University are, like the IIT entrance examinations, extraordinarily high. Also, similar to India’s “reservation policies”, extra marks are given for students from poor backgrounds, from distant provinces, and from some ethnic minorities — although these have been de-emphasized recently.

The traditional means of selecting students for university entry in most European countries is some kind of state examination given at the end or sometime during secondary school — in France the baccalaureate, in Germany the abitur, in the UK the 11+ exam, in Russia the Unified State Examination, and others. In most cases, exam scores determine the kind of post-secondary institution that can be entered.

Similar high stakes exams are common in countries such as Japan, Brazil, and South Korea, where cram schools and extracurricular coaching are common — and very stressful for students — and often expensive for families. Such cramming has been recognised as a serious problem in China, and the government has placed restrictions on cram schools and similar programs, with limited success though. High stakes examinations in many countries determine the educational futures and thus often the life chances of young people.

The Indian landscape

India is an extreme case because of the ubiquity of examinations and their importance for the life chances and careers of young people. And Indian exams may be the most competitive in the world.

ALSO READ: Here’s how NEET should be restructured

In 2024, a total of 1,80,200 students took both parts of the JEE Advanced exam, which is known for being one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India. This exam is the second qualifying exam held every year for admissions to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and a few other top institutions. Despite the large number of applicants, the 23 IITs together offered only 17,740 seats this year. That is why the current cheating scandal is so important.

Exam coaching centers in India, especially those associated with schools and colleges, have experienced significant growth in recent years. Not only is cramming common, but entire towns, such as Kota in Rajasthan, are devoted to the industry. The sector’s potential has attracted global investors, as evidenced by US-based private-equity firm Blackstone’s involvement in Akash Education Services and South Korean company Etoos’ entry into the Indian market.

India is also unique because of the complexity of both the exams and their evaluation. Some universities have rules regarding “grace marks,” for a range of often rather opaque reasons. Students from historically disadvantaged sections of society, economically disadvantaged groups, persons with disabilities, and those from some religious minority backgrounds have places reserved for them in educational institutions and jobs.

Keeping fairness in focus

Test scandals and disruptions are not, of course, limited to India. A few examples will illustrate. In July, some 2,000 students who sat for the American-sponsored Advanced Placement exams in China had their results cancelled due to “alleged misconduct.” Even the highly respected International Baccalaureate (IB) acknowledged some cheating in recent exams.

The Educational Testing Service in the US, which administers English competency exams worldwide, found that 97% of test takers in the UK had cheated and 35,000 visas of international students were cancelled between 2011 and 2014. Even in India, just two years ago, the Delhi police caught a gang that hacked the GMAT online exam and manipulated scores. The list goes on.

What does all this mean? It is not surprising that exam cheating takes place because the stakes are so high. What is perhaps more surprising is that, in India and elsewhere, most exams systems work reasonably well and widespread cheating is fairly limited. However, greater attention is needed in the future to ensure fairness and efficiency when conducting entrance exams for large numbers of candidates. This is particularly crucial when using Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and AI-driven methods that are emerging.

(Philip G. Altbach is professor emeritus and distinguished fellow at the Center for International Higher Education at Boston College, United States. (altbach@bc.edu). Eldho Mathews is programme officer (Internationalisation of Higher Education) at the Kerala State Higher Education Council, India (eldhomathews@gmail.com))